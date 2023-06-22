Behind the Business

McKenzie Neal

The Wellshot Hotel is located in the heart of Ilfracombe and is unlike any of the other iconic pubs that are littered throughout Outback Queensland and Australia.

The pub has been a mainstay in the small country town since 1890, after having previously relocated several times, transported as a cart by bullock along the railway line.

Owner Tracy Hatch loves what the establishment brings to the region, acknowledging the locals, who are the ones that make the pub such an ‘attraction’ for tourists.

“It’s where we live and the locals that set us apart from our competitors,” Tracey said

“The Wellshot Hotel is unique but it’s just a building.”

The owner of almost seven years touched on her challenges in the industry and what advice worked for her.

“Covid-19 was the biggest challenge the business faced,” she said.

“Never give up.”

Away from the business, Tracy enjoys spending time with family and working on her next project.

“I am a Longreach Region Councillor, and live on a sheep and cattle property.”

The Wellshot Hotel help out around the region, supporting many sporting and charitable organisations in the community.

“We are members and sponsors of the Ilfracombe Picnic Race Club, Central West Rugby League, Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers, Ilfracombe Golf Club, and Ilfracombe Sport and Recreation,” Tracey said.

“Funds from the money ceiling go to the Ilfracombe Historical Society, RFDS, Black Dog Institute and Angel Flight.”

Tracy is excited about what the future holds for the Ilfracombe region, believing people are only now realising how ‘special’ this part of the country is.

“The people and the opportunities are what I like most about the region.

“I see population growth due to our exposure during Covid-19 once people realised what our region has to offer.”

Tracy was awarded the Hotelier of the Year at the QHA Awards on Monday 19 June, gaining recognition for the great work she produces for the hotel.

“It very humbling indeed,” she said following the award.

If you are ever looking for a place to eat, think of the Wellshot Hotel, located at 20 Main Avenue in Ilfracombe.