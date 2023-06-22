Outback Muster Marvels Central West

McKenzie Neal

The Central West Rugby League Competition may have ended a couple of weeks ago following the Blackall Magpies’ stunning upset win in the Grand Final against the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers, but that didn’t mean footy in the region was over just yet.

The Longreach Showgrounds played host to the Queensland Rugby League Outback Muster over the weekend, with three men’s teams from ‘Central West,’ ‘Northern,’ and ‘South West Country’ competing in a round-robin format, and there were two matches played between ‘Northern Outback’ and ‘Southern Outback’ in the ladies competition.

The rugby league carnival kicked off with a training and development session for the ladies’ teams before South West Country grabbed their first win of the day 40-16 against Northern.

Northern could not find a win on the day, losing 30-22 to Central West, who would ultimately lose to the South West Country 22-10, who finished the carnival on top of the ladder following the final match of the men’s competition.

Northern Outback won both matches against Southern Outback, 22-6 victors in their first game before another dominant 20-0 performance to finish their campaign.

Hannah Clarke from the Northern Outback team earned herself the Women’s Player of the Carnival honours after a Player of the Match in game 2, with Player of the Match honours in game one going to Northern Outback’s Diaz Seumanutafa.

Men’s Player of the Carnival was awarded to South West Country’s Les Wortley, who played a starring role in his man of the match performance against Northern, with Central West’s Zeke Thompson and South West Country’s Matt York also claiming player of the game honours in the remaining matches.

There was a lot on the line, not only for the teams but the individuals themselves, with these matches used as a trial for an Outback Queensland side that will be playing against Outback New South Wales at Miles in July.

Men’s Team of the Carnival – Adam Hughes, Joby Siguaale, Jack Papa Junior, Les Wortley, Zeke Thompson, Ollie Peak, Matt York, Eoin Bowie, Joey Packer, Chris Gellar, Andrew Hart, Rakeem Rainbow, Matt Eising, Tasman Coombs, John Wichman, Sheldon Martin, Jacob Lankowski, and Lance Cope.

Women’s Team of the Carnival – Hannah Clarke, Gabrielle Holder, Giaan Green, Diaz Seumanutafa, Olivia Cave, Yasmin Crebbin, Chelsea Griffin, Candice Page, Amber Abells, Lucy Lloyd-Morgan, Chantelle George, Danielle Mudu, Shyniah Heness, Holly Callaghan, Marry-Ann Thomson, Selwyn Chong, Nadia Hoad, and Chelsea Page.

Congratulations to all of the players who put their bodies on the line at last weekend’s Outback Muster.