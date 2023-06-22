Michael Lloyd

On Monday, 27 June students and three adults from Longreach State School travelled to Emerald to sing at Choral Fanfare.

The students from years three through six, led by Mrs Tanya Lloyd, have been practising two pieces over the past 15 weeks preparing for this performance.

Students have given up one of their lunch times each week to practise.

Mrs Lloyd said she is very proud of the commitment from the students.

“Not only do students attend a rehearsal in their own play time, but they have been busily practising their parts at home while also performing at events around town like ANZAC Day, ‘ Mrs Lloyd said.

“It is a big commitment. The hard work and commitment from the students was well worth it as the choir was awarded a gold certificate earning them first place in the heats.”

Choral Fanfare is a state-wide contest for choirs in both primary schools and high schools perform within their region and receive feedback from an adjudicator.

A choir is selected from each region to travel to Brisbane and perform in the finals.

“Having the opportunity to perform for a large audience and listen to other primary school choirs is amazing,” Mrs Lloyd said.

“A lot of effort goes into organising events like this and the trip would not be possible without the support of Miss Vanessa Forsyth and Mrs Amanda Strong.

“They have volunteered many hours of their time to ensure our students have a fantastic time.”

Across the state, 9000 students participate in Choral Fanfare across 221 choirs.

There are 141 schools involved singing over 21 days.

Regional heats have been held across the state over the past 3 weeks with regional finals happening by the end of this week.