Voting age debate

By Trish Bowman

Launching a campaign this week to lower the legal age to vote to 16 has people at odds as the debate continues.

By 16, young people can work full-time, pay income tax, serve in the army, drive a car, get married and be charged with criminal offences but the question remains do they have enough overall life experience to elect the decision makers who shape our country.

Professor Judith Bessant, Global, Urban and Social Studies said their own research on the student climate action movement in Australia (funded Australian Research Council) confirms that 15 and 16-year olds feel keenly about their exclusion from the formal political processes.

“This group said they are sick and tired of adults doing nothing about global warming while they are denied a voice as this existential crisis unravels. A crisis which will seriously affect their health, well-being and future more than any other age group,” she said.

“Like many others, these young people already demonstrate a capacity and an interest in politics.

“Over the past few years, they have done more to animate climate politics than ‘leaders’ who ‘fiddled as the earth burned.’

“There are three compelling reasons to support this initiative.

“Firstly, young people have demonstrated their political capacities and interest in politics that have a transformative potential. Children and young people are now enlivening politics.

“Secondly, there is no credible evidence pointing to differences in the political judgement or capacities of 16 and 17-year olds that justifies the denial of their right to vote, which reveals how current laws that deny people under 18 to vote are arbitrary and discriminatory.

“Finally, there is good research evidence that lowering the voting age leads to greater political participation in formal politics by young people.

“Countries where the voting age has been reduced to 16 have enjoyed increasing participation by young people in formal politics.”

Maranoa MP and Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud said he is very supportive of young people getting involved in our political process and our democracy, but he thinks they should wait until they have to pay for their ideology before potentially voting on it.

Likewise, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the majority of children at the age of 16 have no interest in politics and the pressing issues that are currently affecting society. “Social media plays a great role in influencing teenager’s opinions and I believe it would affect a teenager of that age’s ability to make a fully informed, educated decision,” Ms Landry said.

“It is of concern to me that a person could have the potential to place a vote without having sufficient life experience to hold such an important role in society, such as electing the best candidate to represent their community.

“My recommendation to any teenager who is politically interested is to join their local political branch, become involved in how the system works and learn what it takes to form policies.”

Professor Rob Watts, Global, Urban and Social Studies said the new campaign builds on older exercises to change the electoral law.

“In 2018 the Greens tried to introduce a bill to lower the voting age in federal elections – a move blocked by major parties,” he said.

“One novel aspect this time around is that ‘Make it 16 Australia’ is mobilising action and as part of a global movement active in many countries to lower the voting age.

“Canada, Mexico and Germany are on track to lower their voting age while a suite of countries including Austria, Brazil, Argentina, Scotland, Wales, Malta, Cuba and Bosnia have already reduced it.

“This time around there is a good chance the legislation will get through.

“Back in October 2015 then Labor leader Bill Shorten said that if 16 and 17-year olds could drive, work, pay taxes, join the military and make their own choices about medical treatment, they should also be allowed to vote.

“Eight years on young voters have deserted the Coalition parties in droves.

“It is in the self-interest of Labor to lock in both the 41 per cent of voters aged 18-34 who swung over to Labor after the 2022 election and secure the support of the 600,000 15-17 year olds by giving them the vote.”