Calling all artists

Help Barcaldine Branch of the Qld Country Women’s Association celebrate 100 years in October 2024 by creating a very special logo to mark the occasion.

The QCWA are holding a competition asking for a local to design a local themed artwork

which they can use as a template for tea towels, merchandise and other items for the celebrations.

After the competition the artwork will become the property of the QCWA branch.

Entries that incorporate QCWA logo would be great but not essential in the design.

All entries to be sent via email to barcycwa@gmail.com by Friday 14 July 2023.

Winners will be announced after the Barcaldine QCWA annual general meeting on 23 July.

There will be a prize for a children’s (up to 16 years) and an adult winner.

Direct any enquiries to any member of the committee via the above email or

Phone Kate on 0428 765 208, Debbie on 0418 723 162 or Kylie on 0427 039 559.