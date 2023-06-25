Grand ground covers of the Outback

Neil Fisher

While working in the garden during these wintery days, it becomes evident that there are some positions in the garden that need attention.

Many of these positions require a low planting because some plants are not receiving the light that they require because of the growth of surrounding shrubs. Some positions need a plant just to cover the surface of the garden.

Groundcover plants are useful and attractive as low borders that frame a lawn area and provide a happy transition from grass to garden. Their use around trees and shrubs is an interesting substitute for rock, stone, or bark mulch.

Many of these plants are practical tools in controlling or eliminating erosion of embankments and terraces, while simplifying their upkeep by avoiding the need for mowing of steep or irregular surfaces.

With a little careful selection, there are quite a number of plants that flourish in these less than ideal conditions and from an aesthetic standpoint alone, well-planned groundcover areas add interest and variety to the landscape.

The following groundcovers all have specialised features to enable the plants to grow in those difficult positions in the garden. Some are able to be successfully grown in gardens of the coast or in the hot dry inland areas of Central Queensland.

Bracteantha bracteata or Everlasting Daisy is one of Australia’s most iconic native plants. The paper daisy flowers are available in colours ranging from yellow, orange, pink or white.

Good as a cut flower the Bracteantha will grow up to 50cm high with mutable heads of flowers. This spectacular daisy looks very delicate yet is very tough for hot well drained positions.

Cineraria Silverdust has very distinct silvery grey foliage and will highlight any garden. It is a hardy, adaptable perennial for a dry or moist position and will tolerate sun or part shade.

Small bright yellow flower appear during the warmer months of the year. Growing to 30cm high it is ideal for cottage gardens, borders, rockeries and tubs.

Euryops pectinatus or Yellow Marguerite is an perennial shrub with attractive silvery-green foliage. From Autumn through to Spring masses of vibrant open faced brilliant yellow daisy flowers with widely spaced petals cover this Daisy.

The display provides an excellent contrast against the finely cut silvery-green foliage. Growing up to 1m high Euryops pectinatus is great for growing in pots, borders and feature or cottage themed gardens.

Helichrysum ramosissimum or Yellow Buttons is a hardy groundcover with grey-green foliage and masses of yellow, ball shaped flowers about a centimetre across. This is a very hardy ground cover for well-drained positions, but it will not grow well in clay soils.

Lampranthus aureus or Pigface is a dense low growing ground cover perfect for rock gardens on steep slopes or embankments. The vibrant flowers come in various colour shades of orange, pink, red, white, yellow or bicoloured varieties. The flowers will open in the morning and close in the late afternoon.

Oenothera speciose or Evening Primrose is a vigorous and showy sprawling perennial. A mass floral display of bowl-shaped pink or white happens during the warmer months.

Well known to western gardeners, as being able to survive and grow in the longest drought, and still produce flowers in a garden where everything else has been reduced to a dried arrangement.

Ruellia ciliosa or Splash of Blue is a very hardy groundcover with large blue flowers over a long period. It accepts a variety of soil conditions and will thrive either under the shade of trees or in other moist part-shade positions.

Scaevola aemula or Fairy Fan-flower is an extremely vigorous ground-cover with dense foliage.

This groundcover will have small one sided fan-shaped mauve flowers for most of the year which will contrast well with the dark green foliage, and you should expect it to cover about two square metres.

The Fairy Fan Flower is one of those native plants immortalised by May Gibbs classic of Snugglepot and Cuddlepie.

While many of these plants may not be available all year round in most local nurseries, they should be able to be ordered from specialist nurseries for your spring garden.