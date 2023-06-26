Winton Drag Racing

Jeff Close

Perfect weather last weekend saw the Winton Motorsports Association conduct a very successful one-eigth mile racing programme at their facility just near the aerodrome.

President Louis Ludwick, Vic-President Matty Elliott, Secretary Rhiannon McQueen and Treasurer Sarah Elliott were assisted by a team of volunteers to present a day of entertainment.

The children were not forgotten with a ‘lolly drop’ from a helicopter adding to the excitement of the day.

But it was the one-eigth mile track that took pride of place.

Competitors from Bundaberg, Mt Isa, Longreach, Roma and Emerald joined local entrants.

Ear muffs were in significant evidence, with motor bikes, utes and sedans joining the helicopter working overhead to add to the sights and sounds.

A rare entry was the HONDA 754 motorbike from Bundaberg – it is 52 years old this year.

Winton is one of the few rural towns in Australia that has a motorsports club and organisers are to be commended.

Merchandise, raffle tickets and delicious steaks were on sale and entertainment went into the evening.

Visiting competitors were invited to camp on site.