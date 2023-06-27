Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

Longreach Women Who Served in World War II

This item is the final item in our series about Longreach women who served in World War II.

The surnames are as found in the National Archives.

Abbreviations for the services mentioned in this item are:

– Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS)

– Australian Women’s Army Service (AWAS)

– Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF)

– Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS).

Punter, Edna Dawn (known as Dawn)

Service: WRANS

Service Number: WR/2855

Born: 05/10/1926

Served: 02/04/1945 – 26/04/1946

Rank: T/P OPERATOR

Married Name: Dawn Walsh. Married Raymond Edward “Flick” Walsh of Barcaldine on 11/10/1948 in Barcaldine.

Dawn Punter was born in Rockhampton and grew up in Barcaldine. Her parents were Mr and Mrs William Punter of Barcaldine.

Dawn worked as a teleprinter operator with the Navy in the war and was stationed in Brisbane and Townsville.

She and her husband “Flick” Walsh started their married life in Barcaldine and eventually moved to Longreach where they lived for many years.

Flick was a baker by trade and he also worked for Cyclone Fencing and in insurance.

Dawn was a keen tennis player and talented pianist.

Dawn is now aged 96 and living on the Redcliffe Peninsula.

Warnock, Joan Mary

Service: AWAS

Service Number: Q142498

Born: 28/02/1923

Served: 09 Jul 1942 – 03 Jul 1945

Rank: Private

Maiden Name: Joan Jacobsen. Married Sgt Kevin Joseph Warnock of Brisbane on 20/11/1943 in Brisbane during the war.

Joan Warnock was born at Many Peaks in the Gladstone region and enlisted in Longreach.

She was working as a shop assistant when she enlisted. Joan’s parents were Mr John David Jacobsen and Mrs Mary Alice Jacobsen (nee Callanan). When Joan enlisted, Mrs Jacobsen was living at Maranthona station.

(No photo available)

Whelan, Doris Elizabeth

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100325

Born: 05/10/1922

Served: 24/06/1942 – 06/08/1943

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Doris Lester. Married Franklin Mitchell Clyde Lester on 29/03/1945.

Doris Whelan was born and raised in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr James William Whelan and Mrs Elizabeth Jane Whelan (nee McCann), Kingfisher Street.

Mr Whelan was a drover.

Williams, Ann

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100749

Born: 16/01/1916, Died 10/10/2006

Served: 02/09/1942 – 12/08/1943

Rank: Corporal

Married Name: Ann Barrett. Married David Charles Hugh Barrett on 08/11/1943.

Ann Williams was born in Brisbane and grew up on a property in the Charleville district.

Her parents were well known graziers in that district, Mr Mervyn Lloyd Williams and Mrs Marion Wilton Williams (nee Love).

Ann was running a Red Cross store in Brisbane as a volunteer when she enlisted.

During the war, she served in radio operations and then became a cypher assistant.

After the war, Ann and her husband David moved to western Queensland.

David had previously lived and worked in the Longreach area and he resumed his tank sinking operations.

Ann and David purchased Leander station in 1949.

Ann was a great horsewoman and a tireless and passionate contributor to many organisations in Longreach.

She served for 30 years on the Longreach Show Society committee and was later the Patron.

She was a member of the CWA and secretary of the Arts and Crafts Centre for many years where she was one of the main instigators in establishing the garden. Ann and David are buried at Leander.

Williamson, Madge Bridget

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 102595

Born: 01/11/1920, Died 12/11/2004

Served: 04/01/1945 – 07/03/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Married Name: Madge Dunne. Married Joseph Roy Dunne.

Madge Williamson was raised in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr John Williamson and Mrs Emily Williamson (nee Peters), North Longreach.

Madge and her husband lived in Longreach after the war.

Madge ran a shop, known as “Madge Dunne’s Shop”, in Eagle Street where she sold flowers and giftware.

She and her husband are both buried at the Longreach Cemetery.

(No photo available)

Winter, Ellen Theresa (Nell)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100411

Born: 14/03/1918, Died 01/12/2006

Served: 02/07/1942 – 07/01/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Nell Winter was living at her family’s property, Merriwin, Longreach when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr John Leonard Winter and Mrs Mary Winter (nee Thomas) of Merriwin.

Nell is a sister to Elsie Winter and Molly Winter (see below).

Winter, Elsie Verdun

Service: AANS

Service Number: QX40641 (Q142338)

Born: 22/10/1916, Died 05/08/2002

Served: 15/03/1942 – 06/01/1947

Rank: Lieutenant

Married Name: Elsie Mitchell. Married Frederick James Burn Mitchell.

Elsie Winter was born in Longreach and would visit her family’s property, Merriwin, Longreach when on leave.

Her parents were Mr John Leonard Winter and Mrs Mary Winter (nee Thomas) of Merriwin.

Elsie is a sister to Nell Winter (see above) and Molly Winter (see below).

Winter, Mary Margaret Josephine (Molly)

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100363

Born: 17/06/1910

Served: 26/06/1942 – 26/02/1946

Rank: Aircraftwoman

Molly Winter was born in Longreach and was living at the family property, Merriwin, Longreach when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr John Leonard Winter and Mrs Mary Winter (nee Thomas) of Merriwin.

Molly is a sister to Elsie Winter and Nell Winter (see above).

Yarrow, Doreen May

Service: WAAAF

Service Number: 100585

Born: 08/08/1914, Died 20/07/1995

Served: 29/07/1942 – 07/08/1945

Rank: Corporal

Maiden Name: Doreen Jacobs. Married L.A.C. Ronald Yarrow, R.A.A.F. of Brisbane on 14/04/1945.

Doreen Jacobs was born and raised in Longreach and was living there when she enlisted.

Her parents were Mr John Francis Jacobs and Mrs Annie Jacobs (nee Bryson) of Longreach.

Mr Jacobs was a Cobb and Co driver and operated a droving plant.

He is buried in the Longreach Cemetery.

Doreen and her husband and children lived in Longreach for a number of years then later moved to Rockhampton.

The women of the Longreach district certainly played their part in the war effort.

We thank each and every one of them for their service to our nation.

