Big day for Adopt-A-Beast

By Matthew Pearce

Friday, 16 June marked a milestone for Adopt-A-Beast, with the charity making its first livestock purchase to support a Barcaldine farmer suffering drought.

Founder Nathalie Grassi said she came up with the idea for Adopt-A-Beast in 2019, after devastating floods caused massive livestock losses at Julia Creek and other communities in North West Queensland.

The Gracemere-based group, which is officially listed as a non-for-profit charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission, aims to help farmers restock and replenish herds in times of need.

Nathalie said a property owner from from the Central West had approached the group last year, leading to the purchase of two heifers for $2000 at the Barcaldine Saleyards.

“It’s still drought-affected out there… there’s no rain, and the property owner has had to do shearing to supplement his income,” she said.

The property owner, who doesn’t wish to share his name, plans to use the heifers for breeding purposes and has promised to share updates on “the girls” with the group every six months.

Nathalie said it still hadn’t really sunk in that Adopt-A-Beast had finally made its first donation.

“It’s been four years of hard slog and we’re not there yet but to actually say ‘yes, we’ve done it’ is a huge thing,” she said.

Adopt-A-Beast has raised close to $10,000 over the past four years, with upcoming fundraisers including a calendar and Father’s Day raffle.

“Most of our money has been raised through fundraisers like raffles, as well as selling drinks at Rockynats. On Saturday at Rockynats this year we went through almost 2000 bottles of water,” she said.

“We are also holding a garage sale next month and are looking for people who might want to declutter their house and bring donations in.”

While the group is familiar in Rockhampton, Nathalie said she hoped to increase awareness of Adopt-A-Beast across the state.

“There are still many farmers in need of support, particularly with El Nino on the way, which will have a big impact,” she said.

While she has no background in farming, Nathalie said the plight of farmers at Julia Creek had spurred her into action. She’s currently studying a cattle management course to support her charity work.

Adopt-A-Beast’s team of eight is looking for more volunteers, including somebody to help with their website, as well as a mechanic that could spare 10 hours a fortnight.

Nathalie said the milestone first donation was only achieved thanks to the hard work from her dedicated team, as well as the support of the public that purchased raffle tickets or merchandise.

Adopt-A-Beast would like to thank the following businesses: Elders Barcaldine, CQ Today, Rockhampton Regional Council, Gracemere Shopping World, Repco Northside, Repco Southside, Bartletts Tavern, Lakes Creek Florist, Eve and Grace, Flowerbox, Freechoice Gracemere, PJ’s Petbarn, Cutting Capers and Chemist Warehouse.

If you’d like to become a volunteer or donate to Adopt-A-Beast’s garage sale on 15 July, call Nathalie on 0475 747 689. The final day for donations is Wednesday, 12 July.