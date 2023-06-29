100 Years of Ambulance Service to Winton

Jeff Close

Fancy the Winton Ambulance being 100 years old. Many older residents remember the days when a visit down town

on Saturday mornings was a special part of the week – especially to support the spins of the chocolate wheel raising

funds for the local ambulance.

The local communities were largely responsible for the finances and donations ranging from the two bob raffle tickets to the bales of wool donated by graziers and right through to money raised at race days and the popular dances and balls.

One local poet, Dick Davison, even penned a special verse, printed it off and sold copies to raise funds.

The Waltzing Matilda Centre has in its possession and on display a wool bale stencil QATB which would mean agents charged no commission, freight was donated to the wool sales, and a top price would be realised with all funds to the Ambulance.

It is little wonder that Bernie and Loretta Searle proudly represented the Local Ambulance Committee in celebrations.

Local oldies did their best at tracing the various ambulance stations in town – Elderslie Street, opposite the Winton Hotel and now at the Hospital.

Each officer remembered was also remembered as valuable community members, not only with the skills they had, but also as involved citizens.

The volunteer drivers who gave their time to drive the vehicles over the vast distances in the Shire while the officer performed often life-saving work in the back were also remembered in conversation.

And in keeping with history, the first actual job recorded in Winton was on the day of celebrations, 24 June 1923.

Our local Winton and District Historical Society has in its safe keeping the book recording the visits to the Ambulance centre for first aid treatment.

Mick Davis from the QAS Heritage travelled to Winton with an historical display.

And in the historical department, the Barcaldine Workers’ Heritage Centre had restored one of the famous yellow ambulances with the red Maltese crosses on the door and it was open for inspection in Winton together with the latest vehicle in the fleet.

Previous Winton staff who were able to attend were Michael and Wendy Gaskin, Kym Myers, Bob Buckley and Peter Ball.

Assistant Commissioner Robbie Medlin opened the day, and District Manager Gavin Farry closed proceedings.

In between, Tracey Mutton had made a commemorative cake to be enjoyed, and Shoprite had provided the most amazing platters of food.

Mayor Gavin Baskett offered formal congratulations.

The function was held at the Ambulance Centre in the hospital grounds.