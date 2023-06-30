Outback Writers Festival wrap

Jeff Close

The annual Winton’s Outback Writers’ Festival saw a busload of festival goers enjoy a tour of the Rangelands Rifts with a drinks and nibblies sunset excursion.

The other major function was the succulent and generous dinner at The Lost Poet Cafe.

Visitors to the town were astounded to find a cafe with books for sale and to read in a remote outback town.

Participants came from as far away as Melbourne, Sydney and from across Queensland for the literary event, now in its eighth year.

The best 36 entrants in the short story competition were chosen by the judging panel for inclusion in the annual anthology of short stories – The Outback Volume 8.

The winning entry, ‘No Place for a Lady,’ was penned by Greg McFarland of Orange, NSW, with Frances Willcox of Armadale Vic second, and Ken Sykes of Mt Marshall in Qld third.

The $2000 editing package prize was awarded to a very excited Winnie MacFarlane, from Carina in Queensland, who was personally presented with the certificate by sponsor, editor Ian Mathieson.

Her short story entry, The Outback, caught the judging panel’s eye.

The final masterclass session was voted a top segment.

With the theme of ‘this works for me’, the Winton Librarian Amanda Searle told of the books that work best in her Shire, with numbers of members, numbers of books and items lent and copies of books that are popular here on display.

Her information to budding authors was taken on board as typical of what Winton readers enjoy.

Many attendees then shared tips and lessons learned.

There was a Barcaldine thread through the festival with the launch of Ian Waple’s Barcaldine Downs and then Kerry Yates’ novel The Shed, set at the Barcaldine Downs shearing shed.

Entries in the 2024, 3000 word maximum short story competition are now open, with details at outbackwritersfestival.com.au