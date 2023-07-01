How A Night With Friends Turned Into Something Bigger

McKenzie Neal

Rachael and Cody Cook started Longreach Event Hire in April of 2021, providing the region with an enterprise it had been crying out for.

After moving to Longreach in the year prior, the entrepreneurs found themselves looking for a side hustle, all while Rachael worked as a midwife and Cody spent his time doing shift work as a diesel fitter.

The process of starting a business certainly takes courage and in conjunction with an eye towards the future, Cody and Rachael seem to have found their calling.

“We had downtime between work and were looking to start a side hustle,” Rachael said.

“We looked and saw the need for event hire in Longreach.

“After hosting a paint and sip party, where we had to call on friends to bring their own chairs and tables, we decided event hire was the way to go.

“That night we bought 200 plastic chairs and 30 tables, and from that point, Longreach Event Hire has grown to the community needs.”

A glance at the company a couple of years down the track, it is evident that Longreach Event Hire has continued to advance, providing a wider range of equipment and furniture for the community.

“We hire a range of event items from tables, chairs, linen, lighting, barrels, bars, catering items, gazebo or marquee, decorative items and more,” Rachael said.

“As people enquire, we help bring events to life with our gained professional knowledge, giving all the information and with appropriate hire equipment, and can also provide labour to set up, manage and pack down events.”

The pair have tailored their approach to business to the outback, as opposed to the jobs that would find success in the bigger cities around the country.

“We are different to a lot of event hire companies in metropolitan areas,” she said.

“This is because we have built our inventory from what the town and region have requested and needed.

“I don’t believe we would be where we are today if tried to be like others.

“The events are different out here.”

There are challenges with every start-up, with this case being certainly no exception, and the couple has found a way to overcome them and has advice for those wanting to take their next steps.

“No matter how small or large the idea is that you have, if you see potential, go for it,” the couple said.

“We knew we wanted our own business one day, but we didn’t know what or how to do it.

“We saw an opportunity with event hire, and we just went for it, and it has now opened so many doors for us and we are learning every single day.

“We feel very fortunate that Cody now is full-time running event hire.”

There is still one aspect of work that the pair haven’t completely honed, but both promise perfection as the region continues to grow.

“The biggest challenge for us was going from employees to business owners, and navigating the start-up of a small business,” the Cook’s said.

“We are still learning the management of people and are yet to tackle this one, hopefully, we will have grown so much that we have a payroll in the years to come.

“We see bigger and better events coming to the central west.”

Away from work, Rachael and Cody have just recently started their own family, welcoming their first child into the world last year.

“When we are not busy with event hire, we love to just have a day with the family,” Rachael said.

“We have a 1-year-old little boy, so when we get to put our feet up altogether, we do some gardening, play in our yard, and see friends.

“We do work with a lot of the town committees, regional councils, race committees and private groups.

“We are indirectly involved with other businesses all through the region, making events easier in the central west.

“We are seeing more people come to town for weddings, functions, camp drafts, festivals with the events utilising all the small businesses from caterers, florists, makeup artists, and cafes to name a few.”

As for their future plans, Cody and Rachael now see Longreach as home, crediting the inclusiveness and kindness of locals as being one of the great positives about the thriving town.

“The people are the best thing about Longreach, hands down,” they said.

“We came here with the plan of being here for 12 months and we have now bought a house and see our future here.

“We love walking the street and saying hello to all the friendly faces and genuine conversations we get to have every day.

“We are very lucky to have great friends that help us from time to time when we are in need of extra hands, and we also have some fantastic high school boys that help us after school with cleaning and packing down equipment.”

Rachel and Cody would love to extend a big thank you to Longreach, for the relentless backing and support that Longreach Event Hire receives continuously.

If you or someone you know are planning an event, and need to hire, be sure to contact Longreach Event Hire, who have inventory tailored to your every need.