Ilfracombe Golf Club Championships

McKenzie Neal

With the rugby league season now over and the Hughenden Rugby Sevens still a month away, Outback Queensland sport descended upon the Ilfracombe Golf Club for their annual Club Championships, a week after the Blackall Open.

It is the feature weekend of the Ilfracombe golfing calendar and provides members with an opportunity to compete for coveted accolades across two days and 36 holes of play.

The strong field embraced the condition, putting it all on the line in the hope of golfing glory.

Ben Emmott took his heroics in the Blackall Open a week prior to another level, winning the tournament, as he continues to demonstrate his golfing prowess on a weekly basis.

The Co-Captain has now become the Ilfracombe Golf Club Champion for the third year in a row, and will now set his sights on the next open championship in the region, as he looks to build on a season that also includes a first place at the Longreach Open that was held in April.

Duncan Emmott was the B Grade Champion, staving off the likes of last year’s winner Tom McLellan, and Alec Graham, who was the in-form player just a week off his B Grade win at Blackall.

Malcolm Brown did enough to earn C Grade honours, with the result only set in stone on the final hole of the tournament, staving off last year’s winner Bevan Pearce, and David Neal, who had a good weekend in his return to golf.

Grace Jones was the Ladies Club Champion and made it back-to-back after having earned the same honour in the year prior when it was held in October.

Mitchell Grass Retreat became the golf club’s most recent sponsor, establishing what will hopefully become a long-standing affiliation.

If you are part of an organisation in the region and are looking to sponsor golf in Ilfracombe, get in contact with the club because they would welcome you with open arms.

In other golfing news around the region, the Outback Masters held their second tournament last weekend in Cunnamulla, having spent time in St George the weekend prior.

It is Australia’s most remote and richest amateur golf series, with six events spread over six weekends, travelling over 2000 kilometres across Outback Queensland.

The third instalment of the masters is in Quilpie this weekend, with events in Richmond and Karumba still to come before the final weekend in Mount Isa, where golfers will get the chance to get a hole-in-one, and earn themselves a cool $1,000,000 in the process.