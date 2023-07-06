Ilfracombe Racing Returns

McKenzie Neal

Racing returns to Outback Queensland, with this year’s instalment of Ilfracombe’s annual Picnic Races taking centre stage at the town’s racecourse this Saturday 8 June.

It is a feature event on the Ilfracombe calendar, and it is one that plenty of people from around the region look forward to, as it provides the opportunity to catch up with friends, see people who you may not have seen in some time, and enjoy a great day of racing in the central west.

Last year’s proceedings were rain-affected, with the club hosting what was effectively a phantom race meet for its punters, and with rain in abundance around the region over the end of last week, the weather may still be a factor.

Ilfracombe Race Club’s Wes Irwin touched on the issue, saying that a ‘phantom race day will be in affect’ should the conditions worsen.

“If the races can’t proceed, a phantom meeting will be held, with sheep races and the Trent Bell Band Tane Rau will provide entertainment,” Irwin said.

“The races were called off last year but we had 570 people attending – it is the annual event for the town.

“Hopefully we can get 500 people there.”

Gates open at noon, with the first of five races scheduled for a 1:30pm start, with TAB facilities, food, and a licenced bar in operation throughout the entirety of the racing day.

For the most up-to-date information regarding this weekend’s racing, go to the Ilfracombe Race Club’s Facebook page.