By Trish Bowman

Storyfest Out West, the highly anticipated literary festival, is returning to Longreach for its second year.

Promising to captivate audiences of all ages, this year’s festival boasts an exciting line-up of activities and programs that will transport attendees into a world of literary magic and storytelling wonder.

From Wednesday 26 July to Saturday 29 July, Storyfest Out West will transform Longreach into a hub of creativity, inviting book lovers, aspiring writers, families, and curious minds to explore the power of words, imagination, and the art of storytelling.

With a focus on fostering a love for literature and empowering individuals through the written word, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Highlights of the Storyfest Out West 2023 program include a Literary Lunch on Wednesday 26 July at The Drover’s Place, free community event GeoGlide Australia Prologue Party from 4.30pm to 7pm.

There is also Author Conversations, Creative Writing Workshops, Storytelling Performances, Children’s Corner and Book Shop.

Storyfest Out West is a celebration of the written word, an opportunity for literary enthusiasts to come together, and an invitation for all to embark on a journey of inspiration and imagination.

festival Director Andrea Lewis, said there is a lot of excitement about this year’s event.

“Storyfest Out West is a celebration of the rich tapestry of human storytelling. We believe in the transformative power of words and aim to provide a platform that nurtures creativity and inspires people of all ages to explore the magic of storytelling,” she said.

“With an incredible line-up of activities and programs, we look forward to welcoming attendees to a world of literary wonder.”

Storyfest Out West invites everyone to embrace the power of storytelling, connect with the literary community, and experience the joy that comes from immersing oneself in the world of words.

For more information, including the complete festival program and ticketing details, please visit the official Storyfest Out West website at www.storyfestoutwest.com.au.

Tickets are now on sale. Enquiries storyfestoutwest.com.au.