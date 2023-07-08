No time like the present to join a club

Michael Lloyd

Wondering what sport you can get into in Term three? Well here is a list of the ones we know about for Longreach. Next week we will cover the surrounding towns.

Longreach Cricket – doesn’t officially start in winter but the seniors will be looking to start early and there will be some pre-September fun for the juniors. longreachcricket@gmail.com or Facebook.

Longreach Athletics Club – trainings Monday, Wednesday and Fridays for the different age groups.

Competition every second Sunday starting on the 16 July this term. Big Sunset Carnival on 19-20 August.

Longreachathletics@gmail.com or Facebook

Longreach Tennis Club – social play for seniors and older juniors on Tuesday nights, be there

6:16pm.

Junior coaching on various days. Senior coaching available as well.

Look out for upcoming tournaments in the second half of the year.

For general enquiries tennislongreach@gmail.com or Facebook.

For coaching longreachtenniscoaching@gmail.com

Cobra Thai Boxing – children and adult classes. Find them on Facebook Cobra Thai Boxing.

Longreach Thomson Tigers Junior Rugby League – the Seniors might have finished their season but the juniors are still playing. Find them on Facebook

Longreach Netball – girls and boys are welcome to join the juniors and Women in the seniors for the remainder of the season.

Mixed seniors will take part over summer. Contact them longreachnetball@hotmail.com or on Facebook

Longreach Golf Club – seniors competitions every Saturday and Sunday.

For junior coaching opportunities please contact the Club. longreachgolf@outlook.com.au or on Facebook

Longreach AFL – Auskick and junior AFL to continue this term, please contact

longreachafl@gmail.com for more details or find them on Facebook at Longreach AFL Supporters.

Longreach Bowls Club – a licenced Club that allows for social and competition bowls. Social bowls every Sunday, have your name down at the Club by noon.

Contact the Club on longreachbowlsclub@bigpond.com of find them on Facebook.

Ilfracombe Clay Target Club – various shoots throughout the year.

Opportunities for experienced and beginner shooters as well as groups.

Contact them on ilfracombeclaytargetclub@hotmail.com or find them on Facebook at Ilfracombe CTC.

Longreach School of Dance – various opportunities for children to learn a variety of different forms of dance.

Longreachschoolofdance@hotmail.com or find them on Facebook.

Longreach Junior Soccer Club – at present only opportunities for children but the Club is always open to seniors wanting to start a competition.

Played every Saturday morning at the Longreach High School.

Contact the Club on soccerlongreach@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

Parkrun – conducted every Saturday morning at the corner of Spoonbill Street and the Highway.

Contact the Club for more information on oldthomsonriverroad@parkrun.com or on Facebook at Old Thomson River Road Park Run.

Swimming – while the Club scene is having a rest, there are still lessons in the heated pool. Find out more details by contacting info@alphalearntoswim.com or on Facebook at Alpha Learn to Swim.

Longreach Motorcycle Club – Come and Try day on 16 July. For more information contact the Club on Facebook.

Longreach Hockey – affiliated to Rockhampton Hockey, numbers are small at the moment but they are always keen to hear from new members.

Training takes place on grass ovals and sometimes the cricket nets and tennis courts.

For more information contact longreachhockey@gmail.com or on Facebook.

Longreach Touch Football – played Wednesday nights at the Showgrounds. This season is almost over but they are still looking for players and referees. Get in touch with them by contacting them on Facebook.

Are you interested in a sport not mentioned above? Get a group together and start something new.

The more options we have the better.

Is your Sports Club missing from the above? Contact Michael on longreachsport@gmail.com with your details and we will definitely put it in future editions.

Are you a sports club with events that you want to promote?

Contact Michael on the above details and we will do our best to make sure they are in the paper.

Remember. Deadline is Monday 5pm to have it in the paper for that coming Friday.