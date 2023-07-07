GroWQ Innovation Expo Returns

McKenzie Neal

The Longreach Showground’s Wool Pavilion is hosting a GroWQ Innovation Expo on Thursday 13 July, providing an opportunity for primary producers around the region to get involved, and learn more about the analytics about the productivity and the profitability behind their craft.

Held in partnership with AgForce, RAPAD, and the SQNNSW Innovation Hub, the expo will provide a range of talks, technology, and trade displays, aiming to provide information on necessary improvement and build relationships well into the future.

GroWQ General Manager Prue Button is excited about what the innovation expo will offer and knows how vital information trade days such as these are to the region.

“This expo gathers specialists from all over the state and even from New South Wales,” Button said.

“They are then in one spot for producers to have face-to-face discussions about various topics.

“It gives producers the chance to adapt new ways and innovation.”

The expo is predominantly for primary producers in Western Queensland, and for people in the agricultural services industry, providing the following four information-filled sessions, ‘Cows, Cattle and Change,’ ‘Land and Climate,’ ‘Shaking Up Sheep and Goats,’ and ‘People and Gadgets.’

“The aim of the day is for producers to walk away with one new piece of information they can apply to their business to improved productivity and profitability,” the GroWQ’s General Manager said.

“The focus is on innovation and there will be 26 speakers, 2 panels and a tonne of trade displays.

“Twenty four speakers will be giving 10-minute presentations of what innovations can help the bottom line – there are speakers from Sexed Semen, to thermal scopes for shooting, to sheep yard design to in paddock weighing.”

There are two guest speakers, Ian McCamley, who will touch on beef, and Ben Banks, who will be presenting to the audience regarding sheep.

“Ian is a beef producer from central Queensland, whose core focuses include, grass management, labour effectiveness and hitting the target market,” Button said.

“Listen to what innovations have been adopted over the years to achieve these goals and increase the bottom line.

“Ian has previously won the Queensland Red Meat Awards – Innovation in Red Meat – Beef Producer of the Year.

“Ben started collecting data on his sheep in 2012, and in 2015 he realised he wasn’t doing anything with it.”

Throughout Ben’s presentation, he will refer to what he has done with that data to improve productivity and profit, as well as other innovations he has used in his family-run sheep business.

Proceedings will begin at 8:30am, with tickets on sale, and need to be booked in advance, with a package also available which includes a networking dinner at the Branch following the conclusion of the expo.

Morning tea and lunch are included, and last year’s expo had 150 people in attendance with some attendees travelling up to four hours to attend, GroWQ are aiming for similar numbers again this year.

For more information, head to www.growq.com.au.