Vision Splendid A Success

McKenzie Neal

Winton’s Vision Splendid has been dubbed a success, as the annual Outback Film Festival closed its curtains last Saturday night, following nine days of what was a jam-packed movie schedule.

It was the 10th instalment of the proceedings, and is always a highlight for tourists during the winter period, providing them and locals with a chance to experience Australia’s only Outback Film Festival, as 45 movies graced the small country town.

Acting Festival Director and Creative Director of the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival Dr Greg Dolgopolov was ‘incredibly humbled’ by the support of the Winton community and its tourists, stating that the support from volunteers did not go unseen.

“We have had a continued and sustained buy-in from locals who have both attended, volunteered and variously helped out on the festival – their support has been quietly superb,” Dr Dolgopolov said.

“The tourists can probably be separated into three categories – those who come regularly; those who stumbled on the festival while travelling or those who came intentionally but for the first time.

“We had a group of about 30 people who not only have come regularly – some as many as seven years in a row or more and will then see every film in the festival – that’s quite a fete given that we often had 5 films per day.

“There were many who came for the first time who vowed to be back again and bring their family and friends with them – that is probably how the festival has grown through positive word of mouth.”

As for the mark an event like this leaves on tourism in the outback, the festival director said that the impact can only be positive.

“I can only imagine that it has a huge positive impact,” he said.

“All the accommodation was fully booked months in advance, all the hotels and restaurants and pubs looked really full and busy, and the cafes were well attended.

“I assume other businesses benefitted as well.

“I know people like to book their accommodation a year in advance to ensure they can get in so they like to know the dates of next year’s festival – some folk told me that they are already planning on coming back next year so that is a good validation.

“The weather gods were on display throughout its entirety, with the recent rain only coming after the closing day of the festival.

“I’m not sure yet of the final box office and audience figures but I feel that this year was our best year ever,” Dr. Dolgopolov said.

“No technical hitches, no rain, quite warm for five days meaning that it was comfortable sitting in the outdoor cinema even at 11pm in just a T-shirt and we also screened more films this year than ever before – especially with the retrospective of the Kolperi films – made by students over the past ten years and featuring many of the locals in key roles.

“The feedback I heard from the audience was that they really loved the festival and that many saw all or most of the films.”

A month after being crowned Queensland’s ‘Top Tiny Tourism Town’ for the second year in a row, all eyes were on Winton, and it certainly didn’t disappoint, as the town looks towards its future endeavours, getting ready to welcome its annual five-day Outback Festival in September.

Vision Splendid as a whole remains appreciative of the Winton community, highlighting in their program all of the work that is done behind the scenes.

“A special thank you to the dedicated teams at the Waltzing Matilda Centre and The Royal Theatre and to our film-loving community for their ongoing support and enthusiasm.”

There is little doubt that vision splendid will be back not only next year, and for the years to come.