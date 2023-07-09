Reprieve for Queensland households

The Reserve Bank of Australia has not increased interest rates, leaving the cash rate at 4.10 per cent.

The pause is the second in 14 meetings, with the central bank also leaving rates unchanged in April.

But RBA governor Philip Lowe said there might need to be further rises if the situation calls for it.

The move has been welcomed by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ).

With inflation moderating, productivity levels falling, job vacancies declining, household savings eroding, and business insolvencies increasing, the REIQ believes this week’s pause on the cash rate was a sensible decision given mixed economic signals.

REIQ chief operating officer Dean Milton said business owners, mortgage holders, aspiring home owners, and renters who hoped the new financial year would bring interest rate reprieve would be nicely surprised.

“In our view, there were enough economic factors at play to warrant a stop or at least a pause to the steep tightening cycle, so this comes as welcome news,” Mr Milton said.

“With 12 rises and only two pauses since May last year, pressure continues to mount on businesses, the economy is weakening, and households with little savings left are wondering what else they can scrape by without.

“Small businesses are also coming under pressure with a raft of cost increases this financial year including electricity prices going up by 25 percent across the state, and the additional Superannuation Guarantee of 0.5 percent.

“Given small business is a major employer in Queensland, if they begin to struggle and lay off staff, this again has a flow-on effect to the broader housing market.”

Mr Milton said the interest rate tightening cycle was also hurting construction of new builds that will be required to ease the housing crisis.

“There has been a 30 percent decline in loans for new builds during the past 12 months of the hiking cycle which are now at are their lowest levels since the end of the mining boom a decade ago,” he said.

“With business insolvencies on the rise, this is a welcome pause to give developers a chance to catch up and restore cash flow.”

In a report by Australian Associated Press, Mr Lowe said some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve.

“The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the economic outlook and associated risks.”

Economists were divided over the RBA’s most likely move in July following a mixed bag of data for the month.

The monthly consumer price index dropped sharply in May, but the underlying numbers were less encouraging.

Board members also weighed up signs of strength across the jobs market, a fairly resilient consumer sector and a recovering property market, which is thought to make people feel wealthier and spend more.

The 400 basis points of interest rate hikes so far have been felt keenly by borrowers.

The aggressive tightening has added upwards of $1000 to monthly repayments on the standard variable rate home loan compared to April last year, before interest rates started going up.