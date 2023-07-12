The San Diego Flame vine

Neil Fisher

This week I received a very unusual phone call, from a US serviceman who made an enquiry at the tourist information centre about an orange flowering creeper seen around Central Queensland.

The staff at the information gave him my phone number and I had one of the most interesting calls with the serviceman.

He had spent a good deal of his life in San Diego where the Flame Vine as he calls it, produces spectacular orange floral displays.

San Diego has a very similar climate to Central Queensland and most of the plants grown there are the same as here.

In fact more than a quarter of plants species found in San Diego nurseries are Australian native plant.

The Flame Vine is sold as Pyrostegia venusta in San Diego, here in Queensland it is known as Pyrostegia ignea, or the Golden Trumpet Vine.

This creeper is a favourite to San Diego’s children as it attracts the beautiful little Hummingbirds to the garden.

He tells me that the number one requirement for a hummingbird garden is moving water, then rich nectar plants like The Flame Vine and finally a viewing spot to watch these little birds hover and dart from flower to flower sipping nectar.

He tells me the classic hummingbird flowers are trumpet-shaped blossoms as Hummingbirds have long tongues that can easily reach nectar that is too deep for other animals to reach.

The Golden Trumpet Vine is becoming quite noticeable around the Central West, with its spectacular clusters of orange tubular flowers and its dense tropical green foliage.

During the next few weeks I believe the best display of this plant will be found at Jericho Drive-In.

Pyrostegia is one of the fastest growing evergreen vines available to local gardeners and yet is far more manageable than many other slower growing creepers available in the local nurseries.

This native of Southern Brazil, Northern Argentina and Paraguay can be cultivated in most soil types, from heavy clays to sandy loam.

It requires minimal watering and can be correctly described as one of the better waterwise choices available. I would always recommend pruning after flowering, as this will encourage more branching and even more flowers next year.

If you are growing this plant in a particularly frosty area, you will need to protect it from the frost, for example by positioning the plant along a protected fence area or wall.

Some of the best displays of Pyrostegia outside Central Queensland that I have seen are those growing in formal gardens along the harbour in San Diego, where they use these plants to form beautiful trailing arbours, and over arched trellises on tourist viewing points along the waterway.

Note: It is always nice when you hear positive complements about your own region and the people and businesses in it,

MEALYBUG

Watch out for Mealybug on your plants at the moment. The weather is just perfect for this sapsucker and it can be easily found on the stems and under the leaves of many shrubs and groundcovers.

Mealybugs are small insects covered with a sticky white coating.

Mealybugs feed by sucking on the plant juices and excrete a sticky substance called honeydew. Mealybugs can also attract Sooty Mould that can turn the plant black.

I would recommend spraying with Pest Oil, Eco-oil or Carbaryl with Neem or White Oil every few weeks.

If you have a very bad infestation you may need to use the strong systemic insecticide Dimethoate with White Oil.

If you have Mealybug on your plants you will most definitely have an ant problem as well as the ants like to feed on the honeydew secreted by the Mealybug.

Ants will also spread the Mealybug from plant to plant guaranteeing a food source. Using an ant-dust will help control the ants spreading of the Mealybugs.

PLANT NOW

Flowers – Alyssum, Amaranthus, Begonia, Cosmos, Celosia, Carnations, Chrysanthemum, Dianthus, Gazania, Gomphrena, Impatiens, Marigold, Nasturtium, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Salvia, Sunflower, Verbena and Zinnia.

Vegetables – Beetroot, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, French Beans, Garlic, Leeks, Lettuce, Radish, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Silver Beet, Spring Onion, Squash, Sweet Potato, Tomato and Turnip