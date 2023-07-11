Laurie Spina Shield comes west

Michael Lloyd

Seventy-two under 11 junior rugby league teams from across the State have come together in Townsville to compete for the 26th annual Laurie Spina Shield.

The Laurie Spina Shield is the largest junior rugby league carnival in the southern hemisphere, combining two huge days of on-field action with a feast of football activities, including a meet and greet with Cowboys players and the chance to take to the field at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The Central West was represented by three teams, the Winton Diamantina Devils, Blackall Magpies and the Barcaldine Sandgoannas, the later of which won the competition.

With Longreach not entering a side, one of their players Charlii Baird took to the field with Winton.

While not the only girl in the competition, Charlii stood out by winning 5 out of the 7 player awards, nominated by the opposing team. It was a great warm up as she gets ready for the North Queensland Girls 12 years tryouts back in Townsville on the 19 July.

While playing football isn’t new to Charlii, who can often be seen in her distinctive rainbow headgear and blonde ponytail putting the boys on their backsides around the Central West, mum Melissa told the Leader she is relishing the opportunity to play at the next level. The Devils were coached by Australian Jillaroos and NRLW Brisbane Bronco player Heather Ballinger who provided great coaching and advice for the up and coming stars.

The Sandgoannas received $1000 for winning the competition and also got to play Blackall before the North Queensland Cowboys played at Queensland Countrybank Stadium.

All the players also got to meet Laurie Spina and the NRL and NRLW Cowboys team members.