Blooming beauties for winter

Neil Fisher

Floral displays during winter, can be quiet extreme from one garden to next depending on plant selection.

When planning home gardens, it is always good to look around for those winter-flowering shrubs, groundcovers and climbers, for future garden colour features to brighten the drabbest time of the year for most gardens.

Some plants species are very well known to gardeners, then other are not as known.

One of the lessor known is the Hakea trineura it seems to be quiet hardy with small numbers of this plant growing across Central Queensland.

It is not cultivated in great numbers locally, but plants should be available during this year.

Hakea trineura has such a spectacular flower, Grevillea-like brown and yellowish to green in colour, broad gum-like leaves and clothes peg like seed pods.

A true beauty that could be grown in the Central West. Hakea trineura is native only to the Canoona area of Queensland and the mid-north coast of NSW.

Another attractive shrub that could make a feature in Western Gardens is the Pretty in Pink. Dianthea or Pretty in Pink is a compact tropical shrub with dark green foliage that is perfect for cottage gardens and containers.

It has clusters of dark pink fan shaped pink flowers that will appear along the topside of its branches throughout the year. Growing up to 1m in most free draining soils and is tolerate of shade but needs protection from frost.

This native of eastern Brazil will attract Butterflies to the garden.

Another plant species that I was surprised to see making a floral display at the moment was the Calliandra haematocephlala.

This is a large spreading shrub, growing up to 3m. Calliandra can be kept trimmed into small hedged without a lot of effort. Showy red or white pom-pom flowers appear during July and August but this shrub has been flowering heavily over the last few weeks.

One of the brightest of all flowering plants so far this winter would have to the Bougainvillea.

Their seems to be an endless variety of colour with this plant but the flower of the Bougainvillea is only quite small and insignificant, and it is the bracts that enclose the flower which gives the plants their array of colour.

Whether it is Alpha, Longreach or Tambo gardens are alive with for bright splashes of colour. Bougainvilleas are virtually pest and disease free with only severe frosts impacting on the growth of the plant.

In the last twenty years, the greatest amount of development in Bougainvillea hybridisation has been to provide prolific flowering, miniature growing shrubs with virtually no thorns, a task that seems quite impossible.

However, with the release of Bambino Bougainvilleas, these goals are being realised. There are literally dozens of varieties of these Bougainvilleas available to home gardeners in nurseries throughout Central Queensland at the moment. This series of hybrids will grow to around 1.5m high if left untrimmed, and can be pruned to an even more compact plant.

Then there are even a number of creepers that can make a brighten a Winter display.

The Golden Trumpet Vine and The Bleeding Heart can work wonders on a fence trellis or even down an embankment, can highlight a garden during this time of the year.

The Golden Trumpet Vine or Pyrostegia ignea with its sprays of orange flowers seem to be flowering better this year, then in previous years. Clerodendrum splendens or The Bleeding Heart can even be used as a groundcover, where the red flowers form a spreading mat of colour.

These are just a few of the blooming great plants that could change your bleak drab garden into a winter wonder.

PLANT NOW

Winter is not an ideal time for planting, but there is still a range of annuals, vegetables and herbs that can be planted now, thanks to our mild winters:

Annuals – Alyssum, Amaranthus, Begonia, Cosmos, Celosia, Dianthus, Gomphrena, Marigold, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Salvia, Statice, Sunflower, Torenia and Zinnia.

Vegetables and Herbs – Beetroot, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, French Beans, Garlic, Kohl Rabi, Leeks, Lettuce, Onions, Peas, Pumpkin, Radish, Shallots, Spring Onion, Silver Beet, Squash, Sweet Potato, Tomatoes & All herbs (if frost-free)

Be guided by your local nursery regarding other varieties that may be able to be planted now.