Bowls with Bones

Tony Emslie

The District Men’s Fours was held on Saturday at our club with our local title holders progressing after defeating the Emerald champs in a very close game.

Emerald started on fire and shot out to a very handy 17-6 lead after 12 ends.

Fours is played over 21 ends and it seemed Emerald had a strangle hold on the game leading 19 – 11 with six ends to play.

But there’s no giving up in the Longreach boys and they started their come back and even hit the front at 20 – 19 with two ends to play. Emerald regathered their composure and tied the game at 20 all going into the last end. Longreach’s Wayne Lewis, Ged Matthews, Johnny Dagan and their skip Brett Scarfe took the win by scoring a single shot 21 – 20 and therefore collecting another title.

On Sunday we had a trophy day sponsored by Blue Dart Constructions.

The winning team after a fun filled afternoon was the team of sponsor Bluey Beard, Leigh Beard and Cerise Woodfield. Bluey and Leigh kindly donated their meat trays back to be redrawn.”