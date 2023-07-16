Industry organisations can apply for their share of $1.3 million in funding available to help Queensland agribusiness build resilience by adopting digital technology and systems.

Round two of the Queensland Government’s Agribusiness Digital Solutions Grants Scheme has opened with $1.3 million in funding available to help agribusiness build resilience through digital transformation.

The scheme assists eligible organisations to carry out projects that result in the trialling and adoption of digital solutions into supply chains within Queensland’s agricultural, fishery and forestry industries that contribute to the agribusiness sector’s resilience to future disruptions and risks such as biosecurity, climate and food safety.

Eligible industry organisations can apply for up to $100,000 (excluding GST) that is matched by applicants for projects that target industry-wide outcomes.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said keeping pace with the undoubted benefits of developing technologies is key to future-proofing Queensland’s world-class agriculture sector.

“Digital technology offers innovative ways to connect producers with consumers, reduce problems related to remoteness in rural communities, and attract the next generation to jobs in the industry,” Furner said.

“That is why the Queensland Government has previously committed to $5.5 million through the Digital Transformation in Agribusiness Initiative to support agribusinesses to become digitally aware and ready to respond to future disruptions.

“Queensland agribusinesses were quick to recognise the opportunity the Agribusiness Digital Solutions Grants Scheme provided to enhance digital skills and drive reforms which ultimately result in more jobs across regional Queensland.

“Round one of the grants scheme generated strong interest with 22 applications for grants of which nine were successful.

“Projects that were funded included a range of technologies such as digital monitoring and management systems, farm data collection, real-time machine learning and robotic solutions.”

The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) administers the Agribusiness Digital Solutions Grants Scheme on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Applications for the funding close on Friday 18 August.

For more information on the Agribusiness Digital Solutions Grants Scheme, how to apply, eligibility criteria, and how applications will be assessed please visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au/program/agribusiness-digital-solutions-grants-scheme or contact QRIDA on 1800 623 946.