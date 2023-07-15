Conditions No Match For Ilfracombe Spirit

McKenzie Neal

While weather deterred the racing card for the second year in advance, members of the Ilfracombe community and the surrounding region came in their droves, taking full advantage of the feature event on the town’s annual calendar.

The hospitality stayed the same, with food and beverage stalls throughout the area, and plenty of activities to keep the children busy, all while TAB facilities remained open for races around the country, until Trent Bell Band Tane Rau provided entertainment well into the night.

Ilfracombe Race Clubs Wes Irwin was happy with the proceedings, amazed with the support from the community even with a Phantom Raceday being in effect.

“It was a great day, good music, exceptional fashions, and crowd involvement in sheep races,” Irwin said.

“There were 420 adults and many under children under 16.”

Much like last year, sheep races guided the club through stages of the day in place of horses, and provided a spectacle within itself, with individual and syndicate buyers having more than bragging rights on the line following the onsite Calcutta.

“The crowd bid enthusiastically for the sheep,” Irwin said.

“The Highest price was $750 and there were record nominations for the Wellshot Hotel All Breeds Undies Race.”

Irwin and his team assessed the circumstances regarding the track the Wednesday before the races and judged that the conditions were too muddy for a five-race card in three days’ time.

“The track was quite damp in places and I couldn’t be certain that it would be ready to race on by Saturday.”

When asked about what is coming up on Ilfracombe’s calendar, Irwin said locals won’t have to wait long for their race day, with the weather hopefully not being a factor later this year.

“Racing Queensland has allocated us another day – Saturday 11 November 2023,” Irwin said.

Racing in Outback Queensland now turns to the Boulia Camel Races this weekend, with Longreach hosting a race day in just over a week’s time, on Sunday 23 July.