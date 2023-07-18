Barcaldine Juniors on big stage

Michael Lloyd

As we briefly reported last week the Barcaldine Sandgoanna Junior Rugby League took out the Laurie Spina Shield recently in Townsville.

The competition had eight pools with one team from each pool being chosen to play an exhibition game on the stadium field.

The teams chosen to play are selected on sportsmanship, and attitude on the field.

I’m sure there are more criteria to meet.

Barcy went to Townsville for the Laurie Spina Carnival with only 10 players having lost a few players to illness in the week leading up to the carnival.

Coach March Wren said they managed to get three players from Townsville Brothers who were amazing and they slid straight in as if they had been there all year.

He said he was extremely pleased with his team with every player put in 100 per cent each and every game and played also showing a great attitude towards their teammates and the opposition.

“They came off the field after every game and couldn’t wait to announce the oppositions player of the match,” the coach said.

“The supporters were also great in the way the encouraged all players on the field throughout each game.

“It’s great to come away from a carnival like this and all supporters, players and parents involved were talking about how great the experience was.

“As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of how all of our players conducted themselves on and off the field over the entire weekend.

“All of this is only made possible by the committee and our team manager Amy Winter for putting everything in place and organising everything before we get there.”

The winner of the Laurie Spina Shield is decided on the players attitude, crowd participation and how the coaches interact with the players, and Barcaldine were crowned the winners in front of a huge crowd.

Coach Wren said the $1000 go towards equipment to help with training.

There is no rest for the triumphant Goannas though with more local league, the Mulga Cup and Paul Bowmans to come.