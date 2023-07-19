The Boys Behind An Iconic Outback Pub

McKenzie Neal

The Stonehenge Hotel is an iconic pub in the Central West, and when Grant Champion and Thomas-Francis Auriac bought the pub following a night of drinks, they did not know what to expect.

The previous owner announced his intention to sell, and chat amongst two great mates quickly turned into what was effectively an inebriated business meeting, and fast forward two years later, the pair have not looked back.

Champion and Auriac understand the importance that the locals have on the business and credit them as one of the best things about the region.

“We like the sunsets, open quiet spaces and the people,” the hoteliers said.

“We are the only pub in town, so the people are stuck with us.”

Not only do the owners serve the town from a pub perspective, but they provide accommodation and fuel to the ‘tight-knit’ community, all while being a point of call for the Royal Flying Doctor Service during an emergency.

“We support the Royal Flying Doctors Service by encouraging tourists and punters to donate using signage around the pub.”

The pair would love to see more backing from the government too, hoping for ‘much-needed support’ in the Stonehenge region.

“We’d like to see more tourist attractions and investment into Western Queensland from the State and Federal Governments.”

There have certainly been some challenges for the first-time business owners, and they have advice for anyone looking to start one themselves.

“Don’t think about it, and just do it, back yourself.

“Just be easy going and take it as it comes.

“Losing the roof December last year, and the road closing to Longreach during weather events,” were the biggest challenges Champion and Auriac said they had faced.

Away from work, the mates spend their time on another craft, working at a quarry in the small country town.

“We both work at Champion Contracting at a Quarry in Stonehenge during the days.

“Grant has recently taken an interest in triathlons and keeping fit while Tom enjoys Western Line Dancing and bird watching.”

If you are ever in Stonehenge, be sure to stop in and see the lovely team, and grab something to eat at a pub that has been servicing the community since the 1800s, located at 11 Stafford Street.