Commonwealth Games a go for Central West

Michael Lloyd

With the Victorian Government sensationally pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, my mind turned to other options in Australia.

Queensland is the logical answer to solve most problems in this world, and of course I think we could easily take on the Com Games as a lead into the Olympics in 2032.

But Brisbane and the South East has a lot going on at the moment.

The weather is too unpredictable on the Coast, so of course the obvious answer is the Central West.

Now I know you’re going to say, having 6000-8000 athletes and staff coming into our area doesn’t seem feasible.

But if you spread them out, used all options available and thought outside the box, we can make this happen.

Now accommodation is the big thing. Lets revitalize the Longreach Ag College, second all schools, set up glamping tent cities and bring in all those COVID caravans that people really don’t want anymore. Done. That was easy.

Now venues. Here is the interesting part. Athletics split between Longreach and Barcaldine. Badminton in the Winton Civic Centre. Basketball at the Longreach State School Hall. Boxing, bring in Brophys tent of course! Beach Volleyball on the

banks of the Thomson at Isisford, with Rowing up and down the river at Longreach.

T20 cricket changed to Indoor Cricket at held at the centre in Blackall.

Now Diving is difficult, but I reckon take them up in a Rayner’s chopper and let them dive into the river.

Cycling has a few disciplines with BMX at Longreach Motorcross venue, road cycling up and down the highway, with velodrome

competition unfortunately cancelled, they just go round and round in circles anyway.

Golf, different day different venue, plenty to choose from, lets see how they go on the sand greens.

Gymnastics hosted by the Crackup Sisters, who else! Hockey on the Longreach High School oval, and Lawn Bowls at the Longreach Bowls Club.

Netball at the Longreach Netball Centre, with Rugby 7s at the Ilfracombe Recreation Centre oval. Shooting at the Barcaldine range and Squash at the soon to be revamped Longreach Squash Courts. Swimming, take your pick, with Table Tennis at Winton’s new

Barty’s Place Hall.

Triathlon would start with a swim in the Thomson and then a run and bike up and down the highway, and finally Weightlifting on a stage between the two pubs in Tambo.

Well its all there Anna, ring them up and tell them we are ready to go. See you in 2026!