Iconic ride to turn back time

Erle Levey

The Winton Showgrounds will be a hive of activity at midnight on Friday, 28 July for the start of the QCWA Centenary Celebration Winton to Longreach Endurance Ride.

Resurrecting the famous rides of the 1980s, the 220km event is to raise the profile of the Queensland Country Women’s Association as they celebrate 100 years of service. It will also be a a fund-raiser for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Angel Flight.

The QCWA and Queensland Endurance Riders Association (QERA) have been instrumental in making this event happen.

This iconic Australian ride will be a huge challenge for horses and riders.

It will be a reminder of what happened over the years when cattle were walked from Winton to Longreach along the stock route which 90 percent of the ride will travel along.

The first ride in July 1980 saw 37 participants set out for the 250km journey to promote the idea of a Stockman’s Hall of Fame.

This year a similar number will take part, with riders due at Longreach Showgrounds on Sunday after resting Saturday night at Maneroo Station.

Ride committee member and active endurance rider Laura Axsentieff of Longreach is looking forward to the chance of participating in what she considers a pretty special event for riders and the region.

“The original events were before my time but we know many who did take part in them and this has brought up lots of stories and remembrances,” Laura said.

“It’s pretty special to get it up again.”

The 220km journey over two days is not a ride for the faint-hearted, Laura warned.

“Endurance is not for everyone, and this is not for every endurance rider.

“Most endurance riders are not afraid to travel far and wide.

“Yet this is unique in that it is such a long distance in these days.

“There are 160km events over one day and 320km events over four days, there are even 400km rides over five days.”

With endurance riding protection of the horse comes first.

“It’s the same with the riders,” Laura said.

“You won’t be doing yourself or the horse any favours if you are not ride-ready.”

That involves horse and rider having successfully completed a number of events over distances to show they are qualified to start and finish.

Laura said the QCWA came up with the idea of resurrecting the ride as it is such an historic part of Australia.

“The country was built on horseback,” she said.

“It’s a bit different these days.

“Looking back at the 1980s, people just lived on the back of horses, mustering, droving. Everything was done like that.

“Now it’s done on motor bikes and buggies.

“It was those horse people who had a crack at the ride.”

Laura completed her qualifications for the event with rides at the 2023 Tom Quilty Gold Cup and the Stirling’s Classic, both at Imbil in the Mary Valley, and at events at Bowen in the Whitsundays, at Charleville and at Winton.

“There is a good vibe around Longreach,” Laura said.

“Young people may have had their grandparents do the ride and are keen to check it out.

“We are encouraging people to go to the check points along the way to see the riders and watch the vetting process.”

Water stops for horses will be every 10km at least, with strappers and support personnel being ahead of the field for the vet stops every 40km.

Laura started endurance at the age of 10 while living in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, and later worked at a horse property in the Mary Valley.

Living at Longreach for the past 10 years has meant the Charleville endurance ride was the closest for qualification and that meant a trip of 500km.

“There has been great support for this event from throughout the region, Queensland and Australia,” Laura said.

“Especially the Winton and Longreach communities, as well as the shires, donating time and resources.

“The prospect of riding in it is exciting, daunting, stressful and fun.

“I was unsure at first … but realised I may not get this chance again.”

FAST FACTS

Friday, 28 July, midnight start from Winton Showgrounds;

Saturday, 29 July, overnight at Maneroo Station;

Sunday, 30 July, finish at Longreach Showgrounds. Presentation dinner 6pm.