Storyfest hots Longreach

By Trish Bowman

The highly anticipated writers’ festival Storyfest Out West has landed in Longreach for its second year this week and is expected to deliver an action-packed program and an exciting line-up of activities and special guest authors, illustrators and storytellers.

Held from Wednesday 26 to Saturday 29 July, Storyfest Out West will transform Longreach into a hub of creativity and will deliver a series of literary experiences along with daily author sessions, workshops, booking signings, community events and the opportunity to meet local storytellers across an action-packed few days.

Somerset Storyfest CEO and Festival Director Andrea Lewis said she is looking forward to delivering a three-day festival in Longreach which will inspire and empower the next generation of storytellers.

“Storyfest Out West is a celebration of the rich tapestry of human storytelling and we are so excited to be returning this year,” she said.

“We believe in the transformative power of words and aim to provide a platform that nurtures creativity and inspires people of all ages to explore the magic of storytelling.

“With an incredible line-up of activities and programs set across the three days, the festival offers something for everyone, including adults, children and students alike, so we look forward to welcoming attendees to a world of literary wonder.”

While the festival will be visited by students from schools across the Central West region, Storyfest Out West will also host a range of exciting public community events for all to attend.

This year, Storyfest Out West kicked off with its annual Prologue Party on Wednesday 26 July with a free community event where visitors were able to rub shoulders with some of Australia’s best authors and illustrators, enjoy a host of interactive games and activities for all ages, and browse the festival book shop to find the perfect book.

Storyfest Out West will feature a host of daily author sessions with 11 of Australia’s most loved and cherished authors, illustrators and storytellers including Sally Warriner, Megan Daley, Sussanne Gervay, Nat Amoore, Charlotte Barkla, Caroline Graham, Richard Kinnon, Oliver Phommavanh, Ian Mcintosh, Gabrielle Tozer and festival patron, Jacqueline Harvey.

On Wednesday the public were invited to head along to the annual Literary Lunch with special guest and author Sally Warriner at The Drover’s Place, for an in-conversation about her life on outback cattle stations and explore themes of resilience, courage and unexpected journeys that come along with living in the outback.

There will be a host of interactive and informative student workshops throughout the festival covering topics such as how to craft great characters, how to create a creative writing toolkit, poetry writing and reciting and how to create hilarious tales from mistakes and mishaps.

Additionally there will be a range of adult workshops and events including a lively panel discussion held by authors and educators Caroline Graham, Gabrielle Tozer and Megan Daley on the highs and lows of the teaching profession, plus a series of interactive workshops by ASLA Teacher Librarian of the Year, Megan Daley on a variety of enhancing classroom learning and skills.

On Thursday, Storyfest Out West hosted a Young Writers’ Dinner for students aged 10+.

The event will gave young people with a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend an exciting evening workshopping with some of Australia’s bestselling kids and YA fiction writers.

The festival will close with a free Storytime community event at Longreach Community Library this Saturday 29 July, where author, educator and beekeeper Megan Daley delves into nature based storytime, focusing on bees and her upcoming picture book, ‘The Beehive’.

The event will create a bee artwork and will give attendees the chance to find out what all the buzz is about bees and why we

need to create bee-friendly habitats for Australia’s favourite pollinators.

Storyfest Out West will be hosted at the Longreach School of Distance Education and a range of community venues across Longreach.

The inaugural festival is led by nationally recognised youth literature organisation, Storyfest, who is known for delivering Australia’s premier youth writers’ festival, Somerset Storyfest each year, as well as a host of annual calendar events on the Gold Coast and regional Queensland including Storyfest On The Road.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information about Storyfest Out West, please visit www.storyfestoutwest.com.au