McKenzie Neal

The Hughenden Rugby Sevens returns this Saturday 29 July, with 12 men’s and six ladies’ teams due for battle when the much-anticipated carnival kicks off at the town’s showgrounds.

Teams are coming from across the state, with representation from the surrounding region, and as far away as Ayr in support of Rugby Union in the Central West, with the incredible action is due to start from 8am, continuing to feature throughout the day, with the conclusion of play immediately followed by ceremonies and celebrations at the Flinders Sports Reserve.

President of the Hughenden Rugby Sevens Carnival Cody Rogers has been delighted with the support they have received from around the region in previous years and is excited for what is to unfold as they get ready for their eleventh tournament.

“This is our eleventh year in operation and the response has been fantastic, and we have a waiting list of about eight teams as well,” Cody Rogers said.

“There is overwhelming support from around the North West and Central West region, with Aramac teams and a couple of Longreach teams coming up for men and women, and provides a great day for the town.

“At this stage, we can only handle the 18 teams as it is a one-day carnival and will have to look at our options in the future with regard to accommodating a few more teams without making it a two-day event.

“It is a great day sport for a carnival that is for sure.”

The Hughenden Rugby Sevens Carnival is operating in support of the Common Ground Foundation, and an incredibly important organisation for the people in the rural communities across the region.

“It is a foundation that supports Western Queensland families directly, and we know where the money is going and what it is going to be doing,” Cody Rogers said.

“They are buying units in Toowoomba, where families can live while someone is receiving specialist medical treatment in Brisbane, allowing them to be closer to one another, and lifting some of the financial burden during what can be a really difficult time.

“I personally know the founder of the foundation – I think it is important to support things where you know exactly where your money is being spent.”

There will be an auction with funds going directly to the Common Ground Foundation, with items such as a Mark Coombe outback painting called “Keep them Moving,” a signed Queensland Reds jersey, a signed Australian Women’s jersey, and a Milwaukee heated jacket will also available amongst other things, a hot commodity with the most recent weather the region has been exposed to.

Outback Queensland is somewhat starved of rugby union in some respects, but the town of Hughenden has added to its annual sevens tournament in the last 12 months.

“Apart from Cloncurry’s Rugby 10s, there is not a lot of Rugby Union getting played out here – We just recently started a 15 a-side games with a club in town in the last 12 months,” Cody Rogers said.

A Recovery Breakfast is kindly provided by the local grazing families of Hughenden and will be available from 8am Sunday morning.

For more information regarding the Hughenden Rugby Sevens Carnival, head to the Facebook page, or visit the website, as it promises to be a fantastic day of Rugby Union in the Central West.