Behind The Branch

McKenzie Neal

One of the region’s youngest businesses, in its limited time The Branch Café has created a name for itself by providing impeccable service, with the food and beverages to match, establishing an aura that would not be out of place if situated on coastal Queensland.

The café brings a city vibe to the outback, with Longreach providing the perfect backdrop, coupled with an unwavering focus on locally sourced produce, perfectly curated cocktails, and mouth-watering meals.

Owner of The Branch Café Joanne Curtis, along with her husband Brecken, believe there are two things that set themselves apart from their competitors.

“Great service and great food,” Joanne Curtis said.

There is little doubt that Longreach thrives on its locals, and its attractiveness for tourists, and Brecken Curtis has been vocal with regard to how crucial it is that the town continues to stay relevant in not only Queensland but in Australia moving forward.

“The people, the tourists, and the good weather in winter,” Brecken Curtis said when asked about the best part of the town.

“I think attracting tourists is going to be a challenge moving forward, so keeping relevant in terms of reasons for people to visit the region is going to be a big challenge for us.

“The Longreach region needs to do more in promoting the region and also in organising events that will attract people to come and visit.”

Situated below SproutAg, the inspiration for the café’s design lies deep in its foundation, with the layout aligned with the original construction of the building, where in the 1930’s it was a purposefully built bank branch for the Commercial Bank of Australia, with the original safe still located inside the building.

As to why Joanne and Brecken started The Branch Café, the need for an establishment such as this in the region, paired with providing tourists and locals alike with an exceptional experience was pivotal in the decision-making process.

“We felt there was a need for this type of business in Longreach,” Joanne Curtis said.

“We love the old bank building and we wanted to do something nice for the town and also provide a nice place where people can enjoy themselves, and enjoy some great food in the process.”

It comes as no surprise that the building is now home to a café, considering the fact that it was once a stock and station agency, department of transport, retail shops, and even a dental clinic.

There are certainly some challenges that face a business like this in the industry, ranging from staff numbers and availability to rising costs in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Obviously staffing,” Joanne Curtis said with regard to challenges.

“Through COVID-19, there was a lack of staff, and even now we don’t have a lot of local staff, with mainly foreign workers through the likes of backpackers and sponsored chefs.

“It is creating a lot of challenges, paired also with the rising costs of both food and electricity.”

The Branch Café helps out the region not only in the hospitality sector, but also lends a hand in the community, providing sponsorship in Longreach Junior Rugby League, and the Ilfracombe Golf Club, while also entering its fifth year in partnership with the Longreach Jockey Club.

If you are ever in Longreach and looking for an experience that rivals the pinnacle of hospitality in South-East Queensland, be sure to head into the Branch Café, located at 105 Eagle Street, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesday through to Sunday.