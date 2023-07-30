Miracle In Ilfracombe

McKenzie Neal

Ilfracombe’s newest star Dugald Ringrose was triumphant in his first appearance on course for the year, securing a first-start win on the same weekend 156 of the world’s best golfers set their sights on the Claret Jug at the 151st instalment of the open.

It was a strong field on Saturday, with 12 avid golfers taking to the course in breezy conditions, with all players looking to emulate the likes of Australian stars Jason Day and Cameron Smith and find some much-needed form with the season’s end only a couple months away.

It was a weekend of firsts in the golfing world, with Dugald Ringrose not the only person to find their first win, as America’s Brian Harman won his first major at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, while young gun Akshay Bhatia broke through for his first win on the PGA Tour in a mighty performance at the Barracuda Championship in California.

Perhaps even more remarkable was the fact that the July Monthly Medal winner from the week prior Ben Williams made his second career hole-in-one, on the fifth hole – a 155-metre par 3.

Ben Williams and his three playing partners all watched in disbelief, with cheers so loud golfers around the course were left wondering who hit the shot, with little doubt as to what occurred.

Williams has joined a prestigious group of people who have achieved such an honour on property, with Alex Graham, Ben Emmott, Liz Emmott, and Peter Chay all able to do the same, to name a few.

Ben Williams and brother Charlie continued their promising form, finishing behind Dugald in second and third place respectively with 38 and 37 points to each other’s name in a very rewarding day for the pair.

Ben Emmott claimed the pin shot on hole 2 and made his putt to earn himself two new golf balls, while it comes as no surprise that Ben Williams’ shot on the fifth hole was not beaten, as he also earned himself some balls.

The Outback Masters wrapped up Australia’s most remote and richest amateur golf series in Mount Isa over the weekend, following a six-week journey throughout Queensland.

The 2024 schedule has already been released 11 months in advance, with early-bird tickets and passes available now, with Birdsville, Boulia, Winton, Barcaldine, and Charleville all hosting respective tournaments before the final weekend in Quilpie, where the million-dollar hole will be.

Elsewhere around the region, the Alpha Golf Club will host its annual Open Championship this weekend, with the prestigious 27-hole tournament giving all golfers a test of true courage and character, with a shotgun start to commence proceedings following breakfast at 8am, Sunday 30 July.