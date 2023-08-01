Fine dining at it’s best

By Breanna Lloyd

Business owner and determined mother, Leanne Kohler, started her hospitality journey with a plan in hand and a dream on her mind.

Leanne, with her son Jacob, purchased Darcy’s Diner on 15 September 2015, owning it now for nine years.

Offering a variety of different meal selections ranging from coffees to biscuits to tasty desserts, Darcy’s Diner is a hotspot for all customers.

Operating with 12 employees working for long hours across six days a week, the diner provides apprenticeships, traineeships and on-the-job training for all of their team.

Leanne said although Darcy’s Diner primarily works alone, the business does not hesitate to help others in the region, through prize donations and supporting local sporting clubs.

“No business can operate in isolation, we work with all and we support all businesses,” Leanne said.

“We live in a small community and every organisation has the heart and soul of the owner/s in it, so it’s important for all businesses to not just survive, but to thrive.

“I think our rural communities, are going to get smaller and businesses are going to work harder until there are additional business interests within the region to maintain the status quo.

“Without the support of government agencies, Longreach would be in similar positions as some of our other tired towns.”

Although Leanne holds a deep passion for spending time with her family and friends and admiring the beauty of her community, she is determined to help Jacob learn and grow in their community.

“As with any parent of a child with a disability, your thinking quickly switches to what happens when that child becomes an adult,” Leanne said.

“Giving Jacob purpose and meaning to his life was central to our thinking at the time.

“Owning and working in the diner was a way to provide Jacob with those opportunities, and it was also a way to keep Jacob connected and engaged with the community where he lives.”

One of the main strategies Leanne utilises in her business is backing herself.

“Back yourself, if you have a business plan stick with it, no matter what,” she said.

“There’s a reason why you developed that business plan, went into debt and took the risk of becoming a small business owner.

“So first and foremost, back yourself.”

Come and visit the diner at 2/108 Eagle Street, Longreach for family friendly service with a smile.