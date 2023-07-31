Each game is huge: Brown

By Liam Emerton

The Central Queensland Capras have had a good week off but they’re ready for an unfamiliar opposition this weekend according to their star dummy-half.

The Capras had a week break but now return to the Hostplus Cup competition to match up against a team they haven’t ever faced in the league for 17 years.

The Western Clydesdales returns to the Hostplus Cup this season after being out of the top competition since 2006.

In their return season the Clydesdales have not had the greatest year, with the team sitting in 13th place and out of finals contention.

However they do present an awkward challenge for the Capras who are one of the only teams not to match up against the Westerners this season.

For Capras hooker Trey Brown, the week off was great and now he believes the team is ready to finish the regular season off in a dominant manner.

“It will be a different challenge for us this weekend. We don’t know too much about them,” he said.

“It’s an interesting concept going up against a team that we haven’t played in round 19, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“We will need to be good to win this Saturday.”

When touching on what the team needs to do for the final four rounds of the competition Brown said it will be about building momentum and continuing to win football matches.

“Every game moving forward is going to be important and we’re just trying to take it one game at a time.

“Ipswich was a good start, I think that built confidence in the side that we can score points when we need to.

“There’s still things to work on, we’re not perfect by any stretch of the imagination yet, but we’re building and hopefully this week we can build with a good performance against Toowoomba.”

Coming off the bye Brown said it was a really good refresh for the mind heading into the late season and has helped the players refocus on their season goal.

“It’s good to freshen up mentally. Physically, week-in week-out footy, we’re all pretty used to it now so it’s not a huge change for us,” he said.

“And when we have a week off we can get a bit slack. But we’ve been good, had a strong full week at training and a team function on Friday.

“It’s a good mental refresh for what is a really important four week block coming up.”

Coming out of a mid-season slump, the Capras will be aiming to pick up eight points from their final four games, starting with the Clydes this weekend.

With finals footy still not mathematically secured, the Central Queenslanders will be planning on locking in September footy as soon as possible.

Another team aiming to do that is our under-21s Hastings Deering Colts which play the Toowoomba-based team as well this weekend.

Sitting just two points outside the top eight the young guns will be planning on knocking over the team directly below them on the table.

A big win could leapfrog the Capras into ninth if the Mackay Cutters are unsuccessful this weekend.

The team in eighth spot, the Souths Logan Magpies, will have the bye this weekend, keeping their position in the top eight secured for another week.