Brainy Builders

By Shelby Gurney

Friday saw more than 220 students and 85 teams from different schools and regions participate in the Junior Robotics Competition including Gladstone, Biloela, Longreach, Rockhampton and more.

More than 60 per cent of the students at this year’s competition had never been to the competition before.

Both primary and secondary students participated in different robotics’ categories, from rescues, to choreographed dances or soccer.

The robots involved in the categories all work autonomously and do not require remote controls.

CQU junior robotics chair Jason Bell has been involved in the competition for 20 years and every year he sees students use technology in different and innovative ways.

“Kids are born with technology, they’re not afraid of it and they embrace it,” he said.

“We kids from as young as year three or four right up until year 12 compete in the competition.”

The knowledge and inspiration gained from the robotics competition stays far into adulthood.

Jason said some of the CQUniversity staff also competed in the robotics competition when they were in school.

Even after two decades, Jason is surprised by the ingenuity of the participants.

“Every year we see technology getting better and some of the ideas the students come up with amazes me,” he said.

“I see the enjoyment and how much fun the students are having and that is what keeps bringing me back every year.

“These are our future programmers and engineers.”