Residents dig deep

by Khrysti Balanay

Armed with shovels, community members and Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School students have dug deep and got their hands dirty for National Tree Day on Wednesday, 2 August.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Longreach, with RESQ+ Senior Indigenous Engagement Coordinator Karen Monaghan wanting to do more within the community and environment.

“Our area of work is rather large. It covers most of the Lake Eyre Basin, which means it runs from Birdsville right around through Tambo and Cunnamulla,” she said.

“I am interested in supporting our country and like to be an active community member.

“Last year, I looked around at our community events and found we didn’t fit in too many events related to the environment.”

Ms Monaghan said businesses jumped at the opportunity when she pitched the idea to participate in National Tree Day.

“We were lucky enough to get this amazing new manager at Longreach Toyota who was willing to help us,” she said.

“Toyota’s charity of choice is National Tree Day with Planet Ark. So the manager was able to order packages for the event.

“We managed to bring on Nutrien Ag Solutions, which supports the agricultural industry, which is vital to our environment and land.

“I also spoke to Leanne Kohler at Desert Channels, who thought it was a great idea.”

After a hard day’s effort, native trees such as callistemon, honey myrtles, cootamundra wattles and melaleucas have been planted at Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School grounds.

“We had 50 kids from the school who participated in the planting,” Ms Monaghan said.

“We just want to see how it’ll go and what kind of response we get from the kids because it’s all about them. Getting them to look at the environment and what’s around them.

“We were very excited and hope to involve the larger community of Longreach for next year.”

National Tree Day was established in 1996 and has grown into Australia’s largest community tree-planting and nature care event.