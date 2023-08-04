Barcaldine Sand Goannas’ proud display

by Khrysti Balanay

Players for the Barcaldine Sand Goannas got a little cheeky for a photo competition that earned the club $3000.

President Rhys Peacock said the club was approached by QRL asking to submit photos that could be used for XXXX marketing.

“The photos had to be related to our club and postcode,” Mr Peacock said.

“They gave us some ideas such as mowing our postcode into lawns or writing it on the dressing shed.

“But obviously, we chose to take it that little bit further.”

The photos featured four of the Barcaldine Sand Goannas players holding numbers that formed the postcode 4725 around iconic local locations such as the Tree of Knowledge and Dunraven, a working feed station and tourism operator outside of Barcaldine.

“Obviously, we incorporated the outback sunset, which is a big part of where we are located,” Mr Peacock said.

“I don’t think you can get more iconic than that.

“I had sent the email to Aaron from Satisfaction Photos, who is pretty much our club photographer and comes everywhere with us. He was keen and jumped on board.

“The feedback we got from QRL and XXXX was they loved all our entries.”

While it was for the good of the club, Mr Peacock said the players were a little hesitant to strip down.

“It did take a little convincing, but they’d done a couple of push-ups before they started to make sure they looked nice and toned for the photo shoot,” he said.

“We had the DTs the boys had purchased, so we thought we’d put it to good use.

“We’re also thinking of possibly making a calendar.

“The money from the photos will be going towards a large raffle item for Christmas, so hopefully, it will generate even more income for the club.”