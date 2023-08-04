The REAL Corfield Races

Jeff Close

Beautiful winter racing, good weather, family friendly and two birthdays sum up the 2023 real Corfield races last weekend.

The six race program drew over 50 horses from as far away as Mt Isa, Townsville and Barcaldine to a very appreciative crowd.

The feature race was the Brodie Agencies Corfield Cup, run over 1400m and won by number 1, Grand Palazzo, trained by Toni Schofield from Barcaldine.

Second was Ancient Echoes and third Mopar.

The traditional Fashions of the Field took on a whole new look with the Tiny Tots, Junior Jetsetter, Trendy Teen, and Colt and Stallion of the Course.

Then came the Couples of the Course, Lady of the Day, Innovative Racewear and Best Millinery.

Twelve ladies competed.

Tribute was paid on the passing of two Life Members, John Little and Peter Carrington.

In between races the fun department ran the ‘Nearest the Pin’ golf competition with over $1500 in prizemoney, children’s footraces, a wheelie bin race, monster auction, Australian Age of Dinosaurs tent and evening entertainment.

And the two birthdays? Keith Ballard of Mt Isa rode as jockey throughout the day and celebrated his 70th birthday.

A special birthday gift was presented by the Corfield Race Club.

PJ Elliott had to hand over the microphone for long enough for a rendition of Happy Birthday.

The 124th Corfield Races continued a long tradition of bush racing and patrons, jockeys and officials were made very comfortable with some of the best race facilities in the west.