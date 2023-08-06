Union launches push for full funding of public schools

by Maeve Bannister, AAP

A push to fully fund public schools across Australia within five years has been launched, as a report lays bare the impacts of funding gaps on students and teachers.

The Australian Education Union (AEU) hopes its national For Every Child campaign will help secure the money public schools need by 2028.

Full funding would allow schools to reduce class sizes, increase one-on-one support for students and provide classroom assistance to teachers.

The union said 98 per cent of Australian public schools were funded below the schooling resource standard.

The standard, agreed to by federal and state governments a decade ago, is the minimum amount of money schools need to meet student needs.

AEU federal president Correna Haythorpe said students and teachers were giving 100 per cent and politicians should do the same.

“Funding public schools at 100 per cent of the standard is the only way to ensure every child gets every opportunity to succeed and we have the teachers we need for the future,” she said.

“The needs of our children are growing but the funding from governments hasn’t kept up.”

Greens spokeswoman Penny Allman-Payne said schools couldn’t wait until the end of the next national funding agreement in 2028.

She pointed out this would mean a public school student in year 7 today would graduate high school without ever experiencing fully resourced education.

“Australia now has one of the most privatised and inequitable school systems in the world,” she said.

“It’s a system that heaps privilege onto a fortunate few under the guise of ‘parental choice’, while robbing millions of disadvantaged kids of their futures.”

Senator Allman-Payne urged the federal government to right the wrongs of the past and guarantee full funding to all public schools from 2025, the start of the next national funding agreement.

The union campaign included results from a national survey of 7808 teachers, principles and support staff.

It revealed 90 per cent of principals had teacher shortages in the past year, almost double the number who faced the problem three years ago.

More than 70 per cent of principals said there had been a decline in student wellbeing during the past year.

Two-thirds of teachers said their workload had increased in the past 12 months and less than one in five said they were committed to teaching until retirement.

The union called on the federal government to take the lead in upcoming negotiations with state and territory leaders on school funding.

It also wanted the Commonwealth contribution to increase from 20 per cent to a minimum of 25 for all states and 40 for the Northern Territory.