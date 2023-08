Michael Lloyd

NAIDOC Week celebrations in Longreach saw the biggest turnout in recent memory.

Local Elder and Custodian Tony Weldon said that it was the largest turnout he had ever seen.

“People just kept contacting me wanting to be a part of the celebrations,” he said.

“It was great to see.”

Large attendances from local schools and those as far away as Muttaburra saw a big audience for the cake cutting, fashion parade and cooking for the traditional kangaroo tail.