Flyers Ball On The Horizon

McKenzie Neal

The Flyers Ball is set to marvel the Longreach region once again, with the big night now under two months away, with the date set for Saturday 7 October at the Longreach Racecourse.

Last year’s ball was rain-affected, with a last-minute venue change made to account for the very unseasonable weather, but that certainly did not put a damper on the night.

President of Flyers Ball Committee Jess Batt is appreciative of the support that they have received over their short years in operation, with the money raised going to crucial charities and associations that have an immediate effect on the Central West community.

“The community has been so supportive of us and we cannot thank them enough,” Ms Batt said,

“With our ball last year, more than the half population was from away which made us so happy that we were able to put money back into the town.

“We support the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Longreach School of Distance Education.”

It is the sixth instalment of the Flyers Ball, with raffles and auction items available once again, with proceeds going to the causes provided.

“We started the ball in 2017 with myself and a few others after a tragedy in Longreach which the Royal Flying Doctors Service assisted with,” Jess said.

“The funds are raised in multiple ways, we have donations from a lot of local businesses, and we complete raffles on the night as well as an auction of the items that we have donated.

“People also love the bar which brings additional funds in.”

There is a lot of planning that goes into an event like this, and Jess said that the committee certainly doesn’t spend much time not in preparation during the calendar year.

“We most likely stop for three months and then back into it, there is a lot of planning goes into this ball,” she said.

Last year the committee achieved an incredible feat in raising over $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, a remarkable achievement and a figure that they would no doubt like to replicate in two months’ time.

The Ball is a Black Tie Charity for people aged 18 and over, with more information including tickets available on the Flyers Ball Facebook page.