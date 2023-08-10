Capras aim at Blackhawks

By Liam Emerton

The Central Queensland Capras return home to Browne Park this Saturday in ultimately a massive game for the post season.

The Capras currently have some breathing room in the bottom eight but the Central Queenslanders could make their finals berth inevitable with a win on Saturday.

With a current five competition point lead on the Townsville Blackhawks and the Sunshine Coast Falcons, a win at home would wrap up a finals position with two games remaining.

This weekend also offered up a massive potential top four push for the CQ squad, with four of the top five facing off against one another.

Trailing behind the Brisbane Tigers and Redcliffe Dolphins by one point and the Wynnum Manly Seagulls by two, the Capras will likely move into at least the top five if they win this Saturday.

But they face a team with everything on the line.

The Capras will welcome the ninth-placed Blackhawks to Rockhampton with the travellers playing for their season.

Trailing outside the top eight by one point and with the Falcons, Devils and PNG Hunters right on their tail, the Townsville squad will need to keep on winning to capture a finals position.

That includes this weekend when they travel south to play our Central Queensland Capras.

The two squads are fairly evenly matched with the Capras just getting the win up north earlier this season.

That match fell 30-22 in favour of our Hostplus Cup side but recently the Blackhawks have been flying high.

They’ve won their last three games straight, scoring 40-plus in all of those, meaning defence will be a major factor in this weekend’s matchup.

Thankfully the Capras have been extremely sound in defence, currently second in least points conceded this season.

That top spot is held by the current league leaders South Logan Magpies who have conceded 318 points to the Capras’ 319.

And the statistics continue to fall in the favour of the Capras having only dropped one home game this season with the team planning on making that record 6-1 by the final hooter.

The other team chasing the Capras outside the top eight, the Sunshine Coast Falcons, are reportedly set to be bolstered by the inclusion of Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Papenhuyzen is set to return to rugby league against the Ipswich Jets after a 13 month layoff caused when he fractured his kneecap in 10 places playing for the Melbourne Storm.

And in the Hastings Deering Colts competition, our under-21s welcome the Blackhawks to Browne Park.

Townsville are currently in the top four while our Central Queenslanders remain four points outside the top eight.

A win against the favoured Townsville squad will boost the Capras chances of making the finals series with the South Logan Magpies the only catchable team.

If the Magpies are successful this weekend and the Capras lose then the dream of clinching the post season will be over for our young guns.