Pony Club come and try day

Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Pony Club will hold its first come and try day of the year this Sunday at the Longreach Racecourse.

Spokesperson Penny Anderson said unfortunately they can’t hold the day at the Pony Club due to the paddocks needing to be slashed. “We don’t have the machines to slash the paddocks or the finance to have them done,” she said.

“Club members have been cleaning up after the Longreach Races and collecting bottles to pay the rates and any donations of money, time or a slasher would be greatly appreciated.”

The Come and Try Day will start at 9am at the Racecourse, bring something to share or your own lunch.

It’s open to all ages, but they must have their own horse if they want to ride.

Volunteers will be on hand to teach cattle work, sporting, jumping and flat work.

Any interested please email Penny on penlope.anderson@gmail.com or call in and talk to Penny at Smith Bros or Erin at Savages Butchers.

Membership is $20 and paperwork must be filled out before riding.