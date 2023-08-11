Competition is ‘reel’ fun

by Khrysti Balanay

The Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic is set to reel in hundreds of anglers as they compete for the biggest catch in the Thomson River from Friday, 25 to Sunday, 27 August.

Committee member Shannon Brooke said the competition is a proud community event held annually on the last weekend of August.

“There are several competitive categories anglers can enter,” she said.

“We also work with two other fishing committees, the Windorah Yellow Belly Hunt and Isisford Fishing Competition, to have the Triple Crown awarded to a competitor who’s attended all three events and caught the longest catch.

“It’s a weekend of activity to showcase the Thomson River and gets a lot of tourists into town.

“We try and make a fun weekend of it, with Saturday afternoon and night and Sunday being the best times to be at Yellowbelly headquarters for some fun and frivolities.”

President Brodie Widderick said he hoped to see a large crowd where they could share the best fishing stories from previous years.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone down to Apex Park to be part of the best event Longreach has to offer,” he said.

“Come down and enjoy a cold one and grab a feed from the food vendors.

“Don’t forget to have a cheeky flutter on the yabby races or watch our master chefs compete in the damper comp.

“Bring your dancing shoes as our live band will have you up shaking it on the dance floor.

“To top it all off, there’s a good chance you can win it big with a cash draw or, better yet, your own brand new boat.”

Ms Brooke said anyone registered as a competitive adult can win the two major prize draws.

“In 2021, the Committee almost folded however, some new and old locals stepped in, and we have kept things going,” she said.

“Starting with limited money, we are proud to be able to have two major random draws this year, one being $5000 cash drawn on Saturday night and the other being a boat and trailer drawn on Sunday after all competitive angler categories.

“An adult entry ticket gets you in the running for these prizes, and while you don’t have to be competing in the competitive angler categories, you must be present to collect the prizes.”

On behalf of the Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Classic committee, Ms Brooke thanked everyone who donated or volunteered their time to help the event.

“The event would not be possible without the amazing committee who gave their time and best shot to make the weekend a success,” she said.

“But the biggest thanks go to the businesses in our community who continue to sponsor and promote the event each year.

“This year, we have the Longreach Regional Council and our sponsors – gold, silver and bronze as well as businesses who donate their time to support the event, such as Riley and Izzy Coppo, who are running the bar Saturday and Sunday.”

To volunteer your time for the event, email Longreachfishcomp@gmail.com.

Tickets for the event are on sale online until Friday, 18 August.

ADULT (16+), JUNIOR AND MINI (UNDER FOUR) PRIZE CATEGORIES

Longest yellowbelly

Second longest yellowbelly (excluded in junior and mini category)

Longest catfish (excluded in mini category)

Longest other fish

Heaviest red claw

Most red claw (excluded in mini category)

Most fish caught by CM (excluded in mini category)

Mystery length fish

Most sleepy cod (excluded in mini category)