What’s in the garden

by Neil Fisher

BOW TIE VINE

It is always great when you find a unique plant growing where it should not be growing. Well, this week I received a letter from Melanie from Emerald, who asked if I could identify a creeper her Mother has growing in her garden in Longreach.

The Dalchampia aristolochiaefolia is different in just about every way. It is commonly known as the Bow Tie Vine or Silk Crepe Flower and would make a conversation piece in most gardens.

This is a very hardy evergreen climber with green heart-shaped leaves that is even frost-hardy. Dalchampia will grow in full sun or partial sun and, once established, is semi-drought tolerant. Dalchampia aristolochiaefolia is a native of Peru, but Dalchampia can be found growing naturally in most tropical countries.

The Dalchampia’s bright mauve-pink bracts are very unusual in shape and texture. These bracts look like a Bow Tie and feel like silk hence the common names. Similar to most members of the Poinsettia family, the flowers are small, heart-shaped and red in colour. Flowering mainly in summer and autumn, the Dalchampia can also flower at other times during the year.

Dalchampia can be grown as an individual creeper on a fence or trellis, or it can be used intertwined with other climbing plants. It can reach a height of five metres in perfect conditions.

POWDER PUFFS IN THE WEST

One of the most popular shrubs grown in Western Queensland is the Calliandra. Popular because of its attractive Pom Pom flower and the added hardiness to our local growing conditions. These flowers can appear all year round, but in most cases, the best blooming is in Spring and Summer. This very adaptable shrub can be easily pruned and shaped.

Calliandra is an attractive shrub that grows best in tropical gardens but can be grown in both an open sunny position to a sheltered warm position.

Would you believe that Calliandras are a member of the Pea Flower family, that contains about 140 species that are from tropical and sub-tropical regions of America.

Calliandra emarginata or Blushing Pixie, is a low-growing shrub with a weeping habit that is suitable for most garden positions. Blushing Pixie has emerald-coloured foliage that almost goes to sleep at night. Then, during the warm months of the year, this shrub will be covered with masses of fluffy, bright pink to red flowers. These flowers will attract birds and butterflies to the garden. Blushing Pixie can easily be trimmed into small hedges.

Calliandra haematocephala Alba or The White Pom Pom is a large spreading shrub, growing to three metres if left unpruned. It is able to be kept trimmed into small hedges without a lot of effort. Showy white pom pom flowers appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August.

Calliandra haematocephlala or Red Pom Pom is not only attractive to look at, but it is also very hardy. The showy red pom-pom flowers of the Calliandra appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August. It is a large spreading shrub, growing up to three metres and can be kept trimmed into small hedges without a lot of effort.

Calliandra Pink Poodle is an evergreen large shrub with soft pink and white pom pom-shaped flowers year-round and buds like small unripe blackberries. The Pink Poodle’s leaves are small, arranged in herringbone fashion like acacia or wattle. In sunlight, they fold up, and in shade, they flatten out to maximise photosynthesis. Calliandra Pink Poodle is low branching, making it very drought tolerant once established.

Calliandra surinamensis is an open crowned evergreen free flowering bushy shrub. It has large, showy heads of pink flowers that resemble powder puffs with numerous stamens, which are white towards the base and pink towards the top are colourful. The very ornamental plant, valued for its year-round floral display is also frost tolerant and drought hardy. Calliandra surinamensis can grow up to three metres high and will make a great hedge.

Did you know? That the Calliandra surinamensis is currently being laboratory researched for its anti-cancer and anti-microbial properties.

Calliandra tweedii Red Flash is an attractive low growing ground cover plant with mimosa-like foliage. It produces brilliant red powder puffs flowers that appear along the branches throughout the year. Perfect for use as a groundcover in rockeries with the weeping foliage is ideal for growing over embankments.