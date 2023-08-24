Winton in the pink for Barbie

by Jeff Close

Three hundred people packed into the Royal open-air picture theatre in Winton last Friday to see what the world has been talking about – Barbie the movie.

With pink popcorn, a photo box and prizes donated by Shoprite and the Aussie Hotel, it was a fun affair.

Two well-behaved dogs even enjoyed the show.

The theatre is completely run by volunteers, and extra helpers were called in to serve in the candy bar and to usher patrons to their seats.

Co-ordinator Geraldine Coughlan had the 105-year-old theatre in tip-top condition for the showing.

In the lead-up to the movie, the local St Vincent’s Thrift shop had run out of pink, and the hardware store and Melissa’s Matilda Wardrobe were splashes of colour – pink, of course.

The Royal Open Air picture theatre, the second oldest in Australia after Broome, runs very recent movies each Friday night, with Mission Impossible next, two nostalgia nights featuring old advertising slides, cartoons, newsreels and shorts, and a western movie each Sunday night.

The museum is a very popular addition.