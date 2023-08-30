Phoebe a country girl at heart

Fourteen-year-old Phoebe Webb has grown up on her family’s cattle and sheep property in Longreach.

The boarding student at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School in Brisbane loves station life, so when the chance to share her outback home life with her friends from the city arose, she jumped at the opportunity.

The Day Boarder Weekend is a tradition at St Margaret’s that gives boarding students the chance to invite day students to visit their homes and experience life in the country.

This annual pilgrimage to the boarders’ homes – whether in the bush, the beach and sometimes overseas – allows city students to experience vast and varied landscapes and different ways of life.

“My friends hadn’t visited a property before, and it was special to be able to show them what life on a property is like. It really opened their eyes to my background,” Phoebe said.

“I love the freedom of the wide-open spaces at home, and I wanted to share that with my friends. We rode horses and motorbikes, went water skiing on the Thompson River, camped and helped with stock work.”

Although a country girl at heart, Phoebe is relishing the opportunity to play several sports and experience all that Brisbane has to offer while at boarding school.

“I really enjoy sport, and at St Margaret’s, there is a wide range of sports to try,” Phoebe said.

“I’ve been involved in artistic gymnastics, netball, tennis, touch football, rowing and water polo.

“Water polo has become my favourite sport, and nothing beats being able to train in the heated, water polo-sized pool in the school’s sports precinct, which, as a boarder, is right on my doorstep.

“Not having to travel to training saves so much time.”

Phoebe said one of her favourite things about boarding at St Margaret’s is the community.

“I have 188 friends around me all the time – we are a very close community,” she said.

“The staff are lovely and caring too.

“My family and I chose St Margaret’s because it had a warm, homely feel, and the boarding house has become my home away from home.”

Just like at home, weekends are busy places in the boarding house with sport and activities.

“The weekends are always fun. There is a range of different activities we can choose from, including shopping trips, outings to the football at Suncorp Stadium, trips to Movie World or Wet n Wild and social get-togethers with other boarding schools,” Phoebe said.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things I wouldn’t have had the chance to try if I wasn’t at St Margaret’s.”

St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School is an independent day and boarding school for girls from Pre Prep to Year 12 and boys in Prep-Prep. In 2019 and 2020, the school won boarding school of the year in the Australian Educator Awards and a Boarding School Excellence Award in 2022.

