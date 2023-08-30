New strategies for QPS

In a commitment to strengthen victim-focused responses to sexual violence, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) has released the Sexual Violence Response Strategy (SVRS) for 2023-2025, as an independent review finds QPS continues to make progress in advancing its approach to victim-centric policing.

In 2021, the first strategy of its kind for QPS was released, delivering a foundational strategic framework to enhance how officers prevent, disrupt, respond to, and investigate sexual violence – putting victims first and holding perpetrators to account.

This strategy has so far delivered a number of positive achievements across Queensland.

This includes, but is not limited to:

– The state-wide rollout of the Sexual Violence Liaison Officer model

– The development and delivery of key internal training and further specialist training courses

– The review into responses in each police district focusing on continuous improvement

– The release of a community education video on reporting options

– A joint safety campaign with Tinder

– The development of a sexual violence data dashboard to inform QPS members on trending issues and offending.

– Griffith University was contracted to independently evaluate the 2021-2023 strategy in consultation with community stakeholders, including input from victim-survivor advocates.

It was found progress had been made, and further recommendations were provided to help enhance the QPS responses to sexual violence.

The QPS Sexual Violence Response Strategy 2023-2025 aims to continue the reforms commenced in 2021 and provide a framework for a victim-centric and trauma-informed response that protects the community and strengthens public confidence.

This strategy will deliver key reforms from recent inquiries, including the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce’s second report focusing on women and girls in the criminal justice system.

Sexual violence leaves a life-long impact on victim-survivors. The new SVRS will drive continuous improvement in sexual violence response practices across the service with four strategic priorities:

– Advance our People

– Enhance our Response

– Empower our Community

– Maximise our Partnerships

Sexual Violence Liaison Officers (SVLO) will assist to guide the implementation of each priority.

SVLOs play a crucial role in both ensuring appropriate communication between victims and investigators while enhancing best practice responses by maintaining relationships with support services, facilitating training, and reviewing decision making, among other responsibilities.

Crime and Intelligence Command Assistant Commissioner Katherine Innes said the strategy is a testament to the dedication of all those involved in its development, implementation and growth.

“The excellent progress made has an impact every day in ensuring victim-survivors are prioritised, supported, and offences thoroughly investigated,” Assistant Commissioner Katherine Innes said.

“We remain committed to continue the impactful and constructive work in the development of the four strategic priorities, to drive constant improvement across QPS for the community.”

The QPS Sexual Violence Response Strategy 2023-2025 can be found online.

If you’ve experienced sexual assault, it is not your fault and you are not alone. There are multiple ways to report what has happened to you depending on your situation.

If there’s an immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000). You can also report online via: forms.police.qld.gov.au/launch/SexualAssault, over the phone or face to face at a police station.

There are also Alternative Reporting Options available depending on your situation.

For confidential information, counselling and support, call the State-wide Sexual Assault Helpline on 1800 010 120 or 1800 RESPECT for 24-hour help.