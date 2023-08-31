Youth arrested following community assistance

With assistance from the local community, Longreach police have charged a 13-year-old boy in relation to a series of offences that allegedly occurred between 11 and 26 August.

The Longreach boy was charged with seven counts of stealing, six counts of entering premises and committing indictable offences, three counts of unlawfully using a motor vehicle, two counts of trespassing, two traffic offences, including driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence and one count of wilful damage.

“These incidents have shown the benefits of the community and police working together to identify an offender and have the matters finalised,” Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Hobden said.

“We are lucky to live in a great community where this sort of behaviour is rarely seen; however, this is a reminder that people should lock their vehicles and homes.”

The boy was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.